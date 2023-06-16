EASTERN — Floyd Central will look to vie for a title in the 37th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic presented by Kentucky Farm Bureau and sponsored by ARH.

The 37th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic is set to be played at Knott County Central High School Dec. 4-9.

The boys' basketball teams in the 37th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic are Floyd Central, Clay County, Harlan, Harlan County, Knott County Central, Letcher County Central, Martin County and Perry County Central.

Harlan is the defending Mountain Classic boys' basketball champion. Breaking through in 2022, Harlan captured its first Mountain Classic title. The Green Dragons defeated Perry County Central 66-56 in the 2022 Mountain Classic boys' basketball title game.

Floyd Central, under the direction of Coach Alan Joe Moore, ranked among the top boys' basketball teams in the 15th Region at various times during the 2022-23 season. Following a loss to Lawrence County in the semifinals of the 58th District Boys' Basketball Tournament, Floyd Central exited the 2022-23 season 19-9. Floyd Central tied with Lawrence County and Betsy Layne for the third-most wins among 15th Region boys' basketball teams in the 2022-23 season.

The girls' basketball teams in the 37th Annual WYMT Food City Mountain Basketball Classic are Corbin, Jackson County, Knott County Central, Knox Central, Martin County, North Laurel, Owsley County and Perry County Central

Corbin is the defending Mountain Classic girls' basketball champion. A perennial 13th Region championship contender, Corbin edged longtime rival North Laurel 76-75 in the 2022 Mountain Classic girls' basketball title game.

Floyd Central will finalize and release its 2023-24 schedule later in the offseason. The Jaguars will open preseason practice in mid-October.