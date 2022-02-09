EASTERN — Determined Floyd Central outlasted Betsy Layne 56-53 in a 58th District girls' basketball game at Junior Newsome Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Dominant early, Floyd Central outscored Betsy Layne 19-2 in the first quarter.

However, Betsy Layne battled back, outscoring Floyd Central 21-12 in the second quarter.

Floyd Central led 36-26 at the conclusion of the third period, holding off Betsy Layne's attempt to pull even prior to the final buzzer.

"Anytime you go on the road and get a district win, you have to be happy with it," said Floyd Central Coach Justin Triplett. "Give Betsy Layne credit, too. They played hard and overcame our fast start."

Betsy Layne managed to erase multiple double-digit deficits. However, Floyd central still pulled out the hard-fought win.

"We've got an experienced bunch, they've been through a lot and it showed here tonight," Triplett added.

Floyd Central shot 37.9 percent (22 of 58) from the field in the district win. The Jaguars connected on three of 12 attempts from three-point range.

Floyd Central shot 56.2 percent (nine of 19) from the free-throw line.

Kennedy Harvel scored 17 points to lead Floyd Central to the district win. Accompanying Harvel in double figures for Floyd Central, Jada Johnson netted 13 points.

Contributing offensively, Grace Martin (eight points), Riley Compton (six points), Chelsea Johnson (six points), Kamryn Shannon (five points) and Natalie Holle (one point) provided Floyd Central's additional scoring.

Compton paced Floyd Central inside, pulling down nine rebounds.

Betsy Layne suffered the setback despite shooting 51.2 percent (22 of 43) from the field. The Lady Bobcats shot 40 percent (four of 10) from three-point range.

Betsy Layen shot 83.3 percent (five of six) from the free throw line.

Madi Meade scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Ladycats. Following Meade in double figures for Betsy Layne, Kinleigh Martin netted 11 points. Supplying a double-double for Betsy Layne, Kimberly Akers added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Rounding out Betsy Layne's individual scoring, Shyla Kidd tossed in seven points.