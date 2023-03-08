EASTERN — Floyd Central is ranked 10th in the Preseason 15th Region Softball Rankings.
Compiled following voting from coaches, the Preseason 15th Region Softball Rankings were released on Monday, March 6.
Floyd Central is ranked behind Martin County, Magoffin County, Paintsville, Pikeville, Shelby Valley, Belfry, Pike County Central, Johnson Central and Lawrence County.
Floyd Central finished runner-up to Lawrence County in the 58th District during the 2022 high school softball season. After nearly knocking off Pikeville in the opening round of the 15th Region Softball Tournament, Floyd Central exited the 2022 season 14-18. Pikeville managed to edge Floyd Central 3-2 in the first round of the 2022 15th Region Softball Tournament.
Several experienced players are due back on the field for Floyd Central in the 2023 season, including junior shortstop Chelsea Johnson.
Under the direction of Coach Scott Shannon, Floyd Central is scheduled to visit 14th Region member Leslie County for its opener in the 2023 high school softball season on Tuesday, March 14. First pitch for the Floyd Central-Leslie County softball game is set for 6 p.m.
The Preseason 15th Region Softball Rankings follow.