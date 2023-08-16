EASTERN — Floyd Central is ranked second in the KVCA Preseason 15th Region Top 5 Poll.

The Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association (KVCA) ranks the top five teams in each of the state's 16 regions.

Floyd Central reached the semifinals of the 2022 15th Region Volleyball Tournament. Following a loss to Johnson Central in the 15th Region Volleyball Tournament Semifinals, Floyd Central exited the 2022 season 23-11. First-year head coach Karen Durham entered the week set to guide former 15th Region champion Floyd Central in its season opener versus visiting Shelby Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Results from the Floyd Central-Shelby Valley match were unavailable at press time.

Johnson Central (22-16) is ranked first in the KVCA Preseason 15th Region Top 5 Poll after finishing runner-up to crosstown rival Paintsville during the 2022 season. Tim Delong is in his first season as Johnson Central head coach.

Defending champion Paintsville (38-3) is ranked third in the KVCA Preseason 15th Region Top 5 Poll.

Pikeville (17-12), another former champion, occupies the fourth spot in the KVCA Preseason 15th Region Top 5 Poll, which was released on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Rounding out the KVCA Preseason 15th Region Top 5 Poll, Shelby Valley (23-6) is ranked fifth.

The 2023 high school volleyball season opened on Monday, Aug. 14.

KVCA Preseason 15th Region

Top 5 Poll

1. Johnson Central

2. Floyd Central

3. Paintsville

4. Pikeville

5. Shelby Valley