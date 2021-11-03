PAINTSVILLE — First-year head coach Brittany Reels guided Floyd Central to the 2021 15th Region volleyball title on Thursday, Oct. 28.

Floyd Central shut out top-ranked Paintsville 3-0 in the 15th Region title match at Johnson Central High School's Paul R. Setser Field House, winning 25-23, 25-16, 25-23.

"We really clicked on all cylinders," Reels said, following Floyd Central's region championship-clinching victory. "All season, we’ve focused on having fun and being a team full of positive energy and we really showed that in the championship match. Starting off the game 10-1, we never let our spirits get down and weren’t overwhelmed with doubt. We stayed positive and came to fight for the win. We played as a team the entire match and it took every player, cheerleader, band member and fan to create that environment that we thrive in."

Amelia Wallace (seven kills, two blocks, 30 assists, 12 digs, three service aces), Jadyn Hall (12 kills, one assist, 14 digs), Allyson Stumbo (nine kills, one block, five digs, three service aces), McKinnley Martin (four kills, four digs, four service aces), Emma Bailey (three kills, two blocks, one dig), Taylor Hamilton (two kills, 11 digs, one service ace), Maddy Wade (three assists, 12 digs, two service aces), Jerri Hatfield (one assist, five digs) and Skylar Paige (two assists, five digs) each delivered for Floyd Central in the 15th Region title match.

At the conclusion of the title match, Wallace was named the 15th Region Tournament Most Valuable Player. Floyd Central's All-15th Region Volleyball Tournament Team honorees included Hall, Stumbo, Martin and Wade.

Floyd Central improved to 24-6 and advanced to meet 16th Region champion Boyd County in the opening round of the KHSAA Volleyball State Tournament.

Prior to competing in the region title match, Floyd Central shut out Belfry in the semifinals. More on the Floyd Central-Belfry match follows.

Semifinals

Floyd Central 3,

Belfry 0

(25-12, 27-25, 25-15)

Floyd Central blanked Belfry 3-0 in the semifinals of the 15th Region Volleyball Tournament at Johnson Central High School's Paul R. Setser Field House on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The Jaguars beat Belfry 25-12, 27-25, 25-15.

Amelia Wallace (38 assists, nine digs, two kills), Jadyn Hall (21 kills, 15 digs, one service ace), McKinnley Martin (six kills, eight digs, two service aces), Allyson Stumbo (five kills, four blocks, nine digs, one service ace), Emma Bailey (four kills, three blocks, one dig), Taylor Hamilton (two kills, seven digs, three service aces), Maddy Wade (two assists, 16 digs, two service aces), Skylar Paige (11 digs) and Jerri Hatfield (five digs) each contributed for Floyd Central in the win over Belfry.

After registering the win, Floyd Central improved to 23-6 and advanced to the 15th Region volleyball Tournament title match.

The loss eliminated Belfry from the high school volleyball postseason. Belfry exited the 2021 high school volleyball season 22-7.