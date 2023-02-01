EASTERN — Senior guard Kennedy Harvel scored her 1,500th career point as Floyd Central defeated visiting Betsy Layne 65-34 in a 58th District girls' basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27.

Floyd Central improved to 12-8 overall and 3-2 in the 58th District after posting the win.

As a result of the loss, Betsy Latyne dropped to 2-16 overall and 0-3 in the 58th District.

Floyd Central set the tone early, outscoring Betsy Layne 23-6 in the first quarter.

The Lady Jaguars led 39-18 at halftime and remained in control throughout the second half.

Floyd Central led 56-26 at the end of the third quarter.

Floyd Central shot 43.3 percent (26 of 60) from the field. The Lady Jaguars shot 46.7 percent (seven of 15) from three-point range in the district win.

Floyd Central shot 75 percent (six of eight) from the free throw line.

Thriving inside, Floyd Central outrebounded Betsy Layne 41-22.

Madi Meade scored 20 points to lead Floyd Central to the win.

Following Meade in scoring for the Lady Jaguars, Harvel finished with 17 points.

Recording a double-double for Floyd Central, Jada Johnson delivered 10 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Riley Compton (eight points), Chelsea Johnson (seven points), Hannah Lafferty (two points) and Allie Adkins (one point) provided Floyd Central's additional scoring. Compton logged a double-double, securing 11 rebounds.

Betsy Layne shot 28.3 percent (13 of 46) from the field in the district game. The Lady Cats missed all nine shots from three-point range.

Betsy Layne managed to shoot 72.7 percent (eight of 11) from the free-throw line.

Kinleigh Martin scored 12 points to lead Betsy Layne in the district matchup. Martin was the only Betsy Layne player to reach double figures.

The other scorers for Betsy Layne were Haleigh Damron (five points), Jayden Jarrell (four points), Laci Hall (four points), Brookelynn Thacker (two points), Jaden Pente (two points), Lakyn Ward (two points), Christian Howell (two points) and Mady Collins (one point).

Floyd Central 61, Owsley County 45: Remaining in the win column, Floyd Central defeated visiting Owsley County 61-45 on Saturday, Jan. 28.

After notching the win, Floyd Central improved to 13-8.

Floyd Central shot 47.1 percent (24 of 51) from the field in the win. The Lady Jaguars shot 50 percent (eight of 16) from three-point range.

Floyd Central connected on five of 12 free throw attempts and outrebounded Owsley County 35-31.

Kennedy Harvel scored 25 points to lead Floyd Central to the win. Harvel hit six of 10 three-point field goal attempts.

Accompanying Harvel in double figures for the Lady Jaguars, Madi Meade scored 18 points.

Narrowly missing double figures for Floyd Central, Riley Compton netted nine points. Compton recorded a double-double, grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds.

Accounting for the rest of Floyd Central's scoring, Jada Johnson added six points and Chelsea Johnson contributed three points.

Johnson hauled in 11 rebounds for Floyd Central in the winning effort.

Owsley County shot 39.1 percent (18 of 46) from the field. The Lady Owls connected on three of eight three-point field goal attempts.

Owsley County shot 54.5 percent (six of 11) free throw attempts.

Carly Smith scored 17 points to lead the Lady Owls. Joining Smith in double figures for Owsley County, Addison Terry and Shelby Murray netted 10 points apiece.

Rounding out Owsley County's individual scoring, Macey Brown added five points and Taylor Grubb contributed three points.

Murray recorded a double-double for Owsley County, collecting 10 rebounds.