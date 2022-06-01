EASTERN — Floyd Central was limited at the plate as Lawrence County pulled away to win 12-2 in six innings in the 58th District Softball Tournament title game on Wednesday, May 25.

Lawrence County won its seventh straight district championship.

Taylor Blevins earned the win in the circle for front-runner Lawrence County. Blevins limited Floyd Central to two runs on five hits while recording 12 strikeouts.

Cadyn Roberson took the loss in the circle for second-seeded Floyd Central.

Lawrence County scored first and never trailed in the district championship game. Moving ahead early, Lawrence County scored two runs in the bottom half of the first inning. Lawrence County led 6-0 before Floyd Central scored its first run.

Bree Jones (four hits, one RBI), Danielle Crum (two hits, three RBIs), Shelby Blevins (two hits, three RBIs), Abby Nelson (two hits, one RBI), Kensley Feltner (two hits, one RBI), Abby Maynard (two hits, one RBI), Gracie Preece (one hit, one RBI) and Ella Fitzpatrick (one hit) contributed to Lawrence County's offensive attack.

Chelsea Johnson (two hits, one RBI), Chanda Caudill (one hit, one RBI) and Allyson Stumbo (one hit) combined to pace Floyd Central at the plate.

Following the district championship game, both Lawrence County and Floyd Central advanced to the 15th Region Softball Tournament.

Floyd Central 13

Prestonsburg 6

EASTERN — Passing its first postseason test, Floyd Central pushed past Prestonsburg 13-6 in the semifinals of the 58th District Softball Tournament on Tuesday, May 24.

The win allowed Floyd Central (14-16) to advance to the 58th District Softball Tournament title game.

Prestonsburg (6-16) was eliminated from the 58th District Softball Tournament as a result of the loss.

The Lady Jaguars scored first and never trailed. Breaking open a scoreless game, Floyd Central plated five runs in the bottom half of the second inning.

The Lady Jaguars led 9-0 before Prestonsburg answered. Prestonsburg scored six runs in the top half of the sixth inning but couldn’t move ahead of host Floyd Central.

Stretching its lead, Floyd Central plated four runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning to move ahead 13-6.

Cadyn Roberson earned the win in the win for No. 2 seed Floyd Central.

Haleigh Jefferson suffered the loss in the circle for third-seeded Prestonsburg.

Floyd Central outhit Prestonsburg 12-5.

Chelsea Johnson delivered four extra base hits and three RBIs to lead Floyd Central to the win in the district tournament game.

In addition to Johnson, Ashley Bellamy (two hits, two RBIs), Hannah Lewis (one hit, one RBI), Grace Martin (two hits, one RBI) and Emma Dudleson (one hit, two RBIs) delivered at the plate for Floyd Central in the victory.

Offensively for Prestonsburg, Lainie Prater (one hit, two RBIs), Jada Slone (two hits, one RBI) and Hailey Cline (one hit, one RBI) produced at the plate.

The Lady Jaguars defeated Prestonsburg for the third time in the 2022 high school softball season.

Floyd Central moved on to meet top seed Lawrence County in the 58th District Softball Tournament title game.