EASTERN — Floyd Central will host a youth volleyball camp August 9-10.

The camp is for players in grades 3-6 and will be held from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. each day.

Volleyball fundamentals will be taught throughout the camp.

The cost for the camp is $25 for one day and $40 for two days.

The camp will be under the direction of the Floyd Central volleyball program.

Brittany Reels is preparing to guide Floyd Central in her first season as the Jaguars' head coach.

The reigning 58th District champion, Floyd Central will open the 2021 high school volleyball season in August. The Jaguars are poised to compete on the court for the first time since falling to rival Paintsville in the 2020 15th Region Volleyball Tournament Semifinals. Floyd Central is a perennial 15th Region volleyball title contender.

The Floyd Central-hosted youth volleyball camp will include instruction from high school coaches and players.