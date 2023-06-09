EASTERN — Multiple Floyd Central teams will continue to compete in 2A, Section 8 during the 2023-24 schoolyear.

The Kentucky 2A Championships has finalized its alignment for the 2023-24 schoolyear. The alignment includes eight different sections. In addition to Floyd Central, 2A, Section 8 includes Boyd County, Knott Central, Lawrence County, Letcher Central, Magoffin County and Pike Central.

Floyd Central hosted various 2A, Section 8 tournaments during the 2022-23 schoolyear.

The Kentucky 2A Championships' alignment for the 2023-24 schoolyear follows.

2A, Section 1: Calloway County, Hopkins County Central, Paducah Tilghman, Trigg County, Union County, Webster County.

2A, Section 2: Allen County-Scottsville, Edmonson County, Hart County, Glasgow, Logan County, Franklin-Simpson, Warren East, Warren Central.

2A, Section 3: Bardstown, Christian Academy-Louisville, DeSales, John Hardin, Nelson County, Thomas Nelson.

2A, Section 4: Adair County, LaRue County, Marion County, Russell County, Taylor County, Washington County.

2A, Section 5: Bourbon County, Boyle County, Franklin County, Harrison County, Lexington Catholic, Mercer County, Owen County, Western Hills.

2A, Section 6: Bath County, Estill County, Fleming County, Greenup County, Mason County, Powell County, Rowan County.

2A, Section 7: Bell County, Clay County, Corbin, Knox Central, McCreary Central, Perry County Central, Whitley County.

2A, Section 8: Boyd County, Floyd Central, Knott County Central, Lawrence County, Letcher County Central, Magoffin County, Pike County Central.