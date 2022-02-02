PAINTSVILLE — Floyd Central upended Paintsville 62-52 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Remaining in the win column following a victory over Belfry on Saturday, Jan. 22, Floyd Central notched the win after dropping a game to Paintsville two weeks earlier.

Floyd Central shot 44.4 percent (24 of 54) from the field in the win. The Jaguars shot 38.5 percent (five of 13) from three-point range.

Floyd Central shot 56.2 percent (nine of 16) from the free throw line.

Inside, Floyd Central outrebounded Paintsville 35-30.

Kennedy Harvel scored a game-high 26 points to lead Floyd Central to the victory. Accompanying Harvel in double figures for Floyd Central, Riley Compton netted 10 points.

Narrowly missing double figures for the Jaguars, Grace Martin contributed nine points.

The additional scorers for Floyd Central in the win were Chelsea Johnson (six points), Jada Johnson (five points), Natalie Holle (three points) and Kamryn Shannon (three points).

Martin paced Floyd Central inside, pulling down eight rebounds.

Paintsville shot 38.5 percent (20 of 52) from the field. The Tigers shot 23.8 percent (five of 21) from three-point range.

Paintsville shot 63.6 percent (seven of 11) from the free-throw line.

Emilea Preece scored 24 points to lead Paintsville. Accompanying Preece in double figures for the Tigers, Kylie Kinner netted 14 points.

Camryn Helton (eight points), Ava Hyden (three points) and Kali Mulcahy (three points) provided Paintsville’s additional scoring.

Hyden led Paintsville around the goal, grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds.

Floyd Central and Paintsville aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2021/2022 girls’ high school basketball season.