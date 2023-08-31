Records: Floyd Central, 1-1; Powell County, 0-1.

Kickoff: Thursday, Aug. 31; 7:30 p.m.

Location: Jaguar Stadium, Eastern.

Coaches: Shawn Hager, Floyd Central; Mike Jones, Powell County.

Floyd Central will be looking to return to the win column as it hosts Powell County on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The Jaguars and Pirates did not meet during the 2022 high school football season.

Floyd Central is preparing to welcome in the Pirates for a home opener.

The Jaguars are 1-1. After defeating Paintsville in its season opener, Floyd Central suffered a setback on the road at Leslie County.

Floyd Central outlasted Paintsville 28-22 in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 18.

Dealing Floyd Central its first loss in the 2023 high school football season, Leslie County defeated the Jaguars 36-14 on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Two games into the 2023 high school football season, Floyd Central has rushed 80 times for 384 yards and four TDs. Leading Floyd Central on the ground, BJ Petersen has rushed 33 times for 154 yards and two TDs.

Defensively for Floyd Central, Jacob Johnson has recorded a team-high 15 tackles while Petersen and Keithen Moore have posted 11 tackles apiece. In addition, Moore has recorded one interception for the Jaguars.

Powell County is 0-1 after falling to Western Hills in its season opener. Western Hills edged the Pirates 28-26 in Frankfort on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Powell County was open in Week 0 of the 2022 high school football season.

Preston Spangler led Powell County in its season opener, rushing 20 times for 127 yards and one TD. Defensively, Spangler shared the team in tackles with nine stops.

Kickoff for the Floyd Central-Powell County game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Who 2 Watch: For Floyd Central, senior running back/defensive back BJ Petersen.

An experienced leader for Floyd Central, Petersen is leading the Jaguars' rushing attack. In addition to thriving offensively, Petersen is one of Floyd Central's top tacklers. A proven playmaker, Petersen excels on the gridiron.

For Powell County, junior running back/linebacker/punter Preston Spangler.

A versatile football player with a diverse skill set, Spangler stars on offense, defense and special teams for the Pirates.