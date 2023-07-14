FLOYD COUNTY — Returning to the gridiron after the conclusion of the KHSAA Dead Period, Floyd County high school football teams opened preseason practices on Monday, July 10.

Betsy Layne is preparing to compete in Class 2A, District 8. Previously, Betsy Layne competed in Class 1A, District 6. Class 2A, District 8 includes Betsy Layne, East Ridge, Pike County Central and Shelby Valley. Following a loss to Paris in the first round of the KHSAA Class 1A Playoffs, Betsy Layne exited the 2022 high school football season 5-6. Head coach Jarredd Jarrell guides the Bobcats.

Both Floyd Central and Prestonsburg are poised to compete in Class 2A, District 7. Floyd Central made the move from Class 3A, District 8. In another move, Prestonsburg was transplanted from Class 2A, District 8. Floyd Central, Prestonsburg, Knott County Central and Martin County make up Class 2A, District 7.

Floyd Central finished 1-9 in the 2022 high school football season, missing out on advancing to the Class 3A Playoffs. Head coach Shawn Hager guides the Jaguars.

Prestonsburg showed improvement throughout the 2022 high school football season, compiling an 8-3 record. The Blackcats' 2023 season ended with a loss to Middlesboro in the opening round of the KHSAA Class 2A Playoffs. Head coach Brandon Brewer guides the Blackcats.

Betsy Layne is slated to meet Berea for a season opener in Winchester on Friday, Aug. 18. The Bobcats and Pirates did not meet during the 2022 high school football season. Betsy Layne and Berea are due to battle on a neutral field in the Clark County Hall of Fame Bowl. Kickoff for the Betsy Layne-Berea game is set for 6 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.

Floyd Central is scheduled to visit Paintsville for its season opener on Friday, Aug. 18. The Tigers topped the Jaguars 21-14 in a 2022 season opener. Kickoff for the upcoming Floyd Central-Paintsville game is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Tigers' Memorial Field.

Prestonsburg is poised to host Leslie County for its season opener. The Blackcats and Eagles did not meet during the 2022 high school football regular season. Kickoff for the Prestonsburg-Leslie County game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Josh Francis Field/Blackcat Stadium.

Each Floyd County high school football team will compete in at least one preseason scrimmage in August.