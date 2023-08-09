FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd County teams are active on the gridiron in the 2023 high school football preseason.

Local squads opened preseason practice in July, following the conclusion of the KHSAA Dead Period.

Each Floyd County high school football team will be matched up against a non-district opponent in its season opener.

Floyd Central hosted Harlan for a preseason scrimmage on Friday, Aug. 4. The Jaguars are scheduled to visit Paintsville for a season opener on Friday. Aug. 18. Kickoff for the Floyd Central-Paintsville game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Floyd Central compiled a 1-9 record in the 2022 high school football season.

Betsy Layne held its annual Blue and White Night on Friday, Aug. 4. The Bobcats are scheduled to meet Berea in the Clark County Bowl at George Rogers Clark High School on Friday, Aug. 18. Kickoff for the Betsy Layne-Berea game is set for 6 p.m.

Betsy Layne finished 5-6 in the 2022 high school football season.

Prestonsburg hosted East Carter for a preseason scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 5. The Blackcats are scheduled to host Leslie County for a 2023 season opener on Friday, Aug. 18. Kickoff for the Prestonsburg-Leslie County game is set for 7:30 p.m.

Prestonsburg put together an 8-3 record in the 2022 high school football season.