BETSY LAYNE — Senior guard Jordan Frazier scored a game-high 26 points to lead Betsy Layne over 15th Region rival Phelps 79-35 in a boys' high school basketball game at Junior Newsome Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Taking control early, Betsy Layne outscored Phelps 17-7 in the opening quarter. The Bobcats led 41-17 at halftime and continued to dominate the game throughout the second half.

Betsy Layne shot 48.4 percent (31 of 64) from the field. The Bobcats connected on five of 23 three-point field goal attempts.

Betsy Layne shot 66.7 percent (12 of 18) from the free-throw line.

Dominating inside, Betsy Layne outrebounded Phelps 43-26.

Delivering a double-double for the Bobcats, Andrew Kidd scored 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Contributing early during his prep career, Carter Parsons provided eight points for Betsy Layne in the convincing victory.

The additional scorers for the Bobcats included Brady Robinson (six points), Shawn Dee Howell (four points), Chase Mims (four points), Wilson Hsu (three points), Hunter Tackett (three points), Cameron Pente (two points), Christopher Cates (two points) and Isaiah Allen (two points).

Mims led Betsy Layne around the goal, grabbing 12 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Struggling offensively, Phelps shot 26 percent (13 of 50) from the field. The Hornets shot only 18.5 percent (five of 27) from three-point range.

Phelps managed to connect on four of five free throw attempts.

Landon Dotson led Phelps with a double-double, scoring 14 points and pulling down a game-high 14 rebounds. Dotson was the only Hornet to reach double figures.

The other scorers for Phelps in the non-district contest included Melvin McCoy (six points), Reece Norman (five points), Hayden Mounts (four points), Gavin Hamilton (three points) and Mason Prater (three points).

Betsy Layne and Phelps aren't scheduled to meet again in the 2021/2022 boys' high school basketball season.