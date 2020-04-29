The 2019/2020 All-15th Region Boys’ Basketball Team has been announced and includes a player from Betsy Layne High School. Following an exceptional junior season, Betsy Layne guard Jordan Frazier was named to the All-15th Region Boys’ Basketball Team.
Frazier led Betsy Layne in scoring and rebounding during the 2019-20 boys’ high school basketball season, averaging 19.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Bobcats.
Additional players from Betsy Layne, Floyd Central and Prestonsburg high schools earned All-15th Region Honorable Mention nods.
A breakdown of the All-15th Region Boys’ Basketball honors follows.
All-15th Region Boys’ Basketball Team: Trey James (Martin County), Trey Francis (Phelps), Rylee Samons (Pikeville), Colby Fugate (Paintsville), Isaiah May (Johnson Central), Tyler Maynard (Lawrence County), Brady Dingess (Martin County), Keian Worrix (Shelby Valley), Nick Keeton (Paintsville), Cory VanHoose (Johnson Central), Jordan Frazier (Betsy Layne), Cody Maynard (Lawrence County), Sal Dean (Belfry), Braxton Tharp (Paintsville), Aden Barnett (Magoffin County).
15th Region Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year: Cody Potter (Shelby Valley).
15th Region Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year: Jason James (Martin County).
All-15th Region Boys’ Basketball Honorable Mention: Chase Mims (Betsy Layne), Bryson Hackney (Johnson Central), Blake Slone (Floyd Central), Connor Byers (Pikeville), Trenton Adkins (Lawrence County), Brady Robinson (Betsy Layne), Braxton Maynard (Martin County), Kaden Robinson (Shelby Valley), Grayson Harris (Pikeville), Bryce Adkins (Pike Central), Adam Slone (Prestonsburg), Laithan Hall (Pikeville), Ethan Smith-Mills (Martin County), Brandon Little (Floyd Central), Grant Justice (Prestonsburg), John King (Johnson Central), Cameron Hess (East Ridge), Ryan Rose (Prestonsburg), Lukas Manns (Betsy Layne), Jason Casey (Phelps), Braxton Stanley (East Ridge), Isaac Woods (East Ridge).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.