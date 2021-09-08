Bobcats stay perfect, hand Warriors first loss

LICK CREEK — Visiting Betsy Layne claimed its third win in 2021 high school football season on Friday, Sept. 3, drilling East Ridge 50-16.

After notching the win, Betsy Layne moved to 3-0.

East Ridge dropped to 2-1 following the loss.

The Bobcats gradually pulled away to defeat East Ridge convincingly.

Senior quarterback Chase Mims led Betsy Layne to the win. Through the air, Mims completed 12 of 14 passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, Mims rushed 12 times for 139 yards and one touchdown.

Brady Robinson led Betsy Layne in receiving, hauling in five receptions for 88 yards and three touchdowns.

Behind Robinson in receiving for the Bobcats, Reese Music reeled in five two receptions for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Betsy Layne rushed 35 times for 448 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Following Mims in Betsy Layne’s rushing attack, Shawn Dee Howell took six carries for 117 yards.

Contributing on the ground for the Bobcats, Austin Tackett and Mitchell Castle added one rushing touchdown apiece. Finishing as the Bobcats’ third-leading rusher, Tackett rushed eight times for 91 yards.

Marcus Hall (10 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack), Brayden Leedy (nine tackles, two tackles for a loss, two sacks) and Tackett (six tackles, three tackles for a loss, three sacks) combined to lead the Bobcats’ defensive effort.

In addition, Dylon Williams (six tackles) contributed for Betsy Layne on the defensive side, recording an interception.

Through the air for East Ridge, Dylan Burdine completed eight of 19 passes for 132 yards. Burdine, who was intercepted once, rushed for one touchdown.

Isaiah Adkins led East Ridge in both receiving and rushing. Adkins hauled in three receptions for 93 yards. Producing on the ground, Adkins rushed seven times for 51 yards,

Reaching the endzone, Nathan Martin rushed for the Warriors’ other touchdown.

Dalton Caudill led East Ridge’s defensive effort, recording 11 tackles.

Betsy Layne is scheduled to host Jenkins on Friday, Sept. 10.

Blackcats hold on over Phelps, 12-8

Prestonsburg had the ground game rolling Friday night against Phelps to set the table for what looked like an easy win for the Blackcats. The Hornets, however had other plans with a late game rally to score a TD and an onside kick off recovery, but a lost fumble put the nail in the coffin, sealing the victory for the Blackcats.

The bout was a defensive stand off with Phelps showing a crack in its armor first. The Hornets’ opening drive on offense had some momentum, driving into Blackcat territory before stalling out with a fourth and eight at the 37-yard line.

Prestonsburg’s initial drive started at its own 20-yard line and the Blackcats wouldn’t let go of the ball for the remainder of the first quarter. Ethan Jarvis sparked the offense with a 10-yard run and a first down to move the chains. Carter Akers scampered for a first down into Hornet territory later in the drive. The Blackcats were later faced with a fourth and short on the 30- yard line; Akers picked up the first down conversion to continue the drive. Ethan Jarvis capped off the drive with a run up the middle to score the first TD of the game. Prestonsburg had an unsuccessful two-point conversion to make the score 6 – 0 as time expired in the first quarter.

The Hornets and Blackcats exchanged possessions three times in the second quarter ending in a stalemate as neither team found pay dirt throughout the half.

The Blackcats received the second half kickoff and again showed great clock management, but just couldn’t capitalize. The Blackcats converted on a third and fourth down each en route to the red zone. Prestonsburg was looking at yet another fourth and six on the Hornets’ six-yard line. Alex Harris was swallowed up in the backfield though to come away from the drive with no points, but only 2:21 left in the third quarter.

After the two exchanged possessions a few times without a score, Prestonsburg took over on their own 40-yard line with 6:05 left in the fourth quarter. Again, Akers chewed clock and gained yardage as he did all night for the Blackcats. After wearing down the Hornet defense, the Blackcats made their way into the end zone courtesy of Akers with a run up the middle. After the extra point failed, it was 12 – 0 with just 2:20 remaining.

Will Gooslin sparked the Hornet offense that looked to be down and out with a breakaway run to the Prestonsburg 15. Bryson Locklear’s pass to Corey Turnmire in the end zone was caught, resulting in the first points on the board for Phelps with 1:23 remaining in the game. The Hornets ran the ball in for a two-point conversion, and the score was 12 – 8.

Phelps had the momentum, but time wasn’t on their side as they only had 83 seconds to try to mount a charge, and they needed to find a way to possess the ball. The Hornets were able to do just that, recovering the onside kick attempt giving them great field position and control of the ball to make a drive.

The Hornets started with a first and 10 at the Prestonsburg 45-yard line. A bad snap had quarterback Cainan Land off balance with the ball coming loose, resulting in a pursuit from both Land and a Prestonsburg defensive lineman chasing it down. Akers, after having a stellar game on offense, was the one to snatch up the loose ball and end any chances of a comeback for the Hornets.

The Blackcats took over with 1:15 remaining in victory formation and pulled off the win, 12 – 8. Phelps drops to 0 – 3 on the season.

Prestonsburg is now 1 – 2.

The Hornets will visit Hurley, Va. at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Blackcats face Powell County at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Cats hold off Jags, 16-14

EASTERN — Avoiding a loss, visiting Shelby Valley held on to defeat Floyd Central 16-14 in a high school football game on Friday, Sept. 3.

Shelby Valley notched its second straight win. The Wildcats won for the second time in six days after defeating rival Pike County Central 59-32 in the Pike Bowl on Saturday, Aug. 28.

After claiming the win, Shelby Valley improved to 2-1.

Floyd Central dropped to 0-3 as a result of its latest setback.

After a scoreless first quarter, Shelby Valley reached the end zone in the second period. The Wildcats led 8-0 at halftime and held on to win late.

Shelby Valley clung to a 16-14 lead with Floyd Central driving late in the game. Floyd Central was on the Shelby Valley 12 yard line when the Wildcats came up with a defensive stop on a 4th and 10 situation.

Shelby Valley used a balanced offensive attack to pull off the hard-fought win.

Sophomore quarterback Russ Osborne led Shelby Valley through the air, completing 11 of 13 passes for 147 yards and one TD. Osborne completed a nine-yard scoring pass to Ethan Bentley.

Jordan Ratliff led Shelby Valley in receiving, reeling in three receptions for 49 yards. In addition to Ratliff, Brady Bentley, Jayden Newsome and John Fields added multiple receptions for the Wildcats.

On the ground, Shelby Valley rushed 26 times for 198 yards and one TD. Newsome was the Wildcats’ leading ground gainer, rushing 10 times for 108 yards and one TD.

Along with Newsome, Osborne rushed nine times for 43 yards. Behind Newsome, Bentley rushed six times for 42 yards.

Caleb Lovins led Shelby Valley’s defensive effort, recording 17 tackles. Behind Lovins, Newsome recorded 16 tackles, while Osborne and Ethan Gunter added 10 tackles apiece. Providing a lift in the Wildcats’ secondary, Osborne recorded an interception and returned the picked-off pass 50 yards.

Floyd Central churned out nearly 300 yards on the ground in its short effort. The Jaguars rushed 59 times for 294 yards and two TDs.

Blake Adams led Floyd Central, rushing 26 times for 159 yards and two TDs.

Ranking second in rushing for the Jaguars behind Adams, Sheston Johnson rushed 16 times for 70 yards.

Following Johnson, Max Martin rushed 14 times for 53 yards for the Jaguars.

BJ Peterson paced Floyd Central’s defensive effort, recording 12 tackles.

Shelby Valley is scheduled to host North Laurel on Friday, Sept. 10.