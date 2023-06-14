PRESTONSBURG — Continuing to excel, Prestonsburg runner Noah Gearheart won two races in two states in one day on Saturday, June 10.
During the first half of the day, Gearheart won the Hatfield and McCoy 5K in Williamson, W.Va.
Finishing strong closer to home, Gearheart won the Floyd County Animal Shelter Rainbow Bridge 5K in Prestonsburg later in the day.
A talented distance runner, Gearheart competed in multiple events at the KHSAA Class 1A Track & Field State Championship in Lexington on June 1. Gearheart was a member of Prestonsburg's 4x800 Meter Relay team in addition to competing in both the 1,600 Meter Run and 3,200 Meter Run at the state track & field meet.
Among the top runners in Eastern Kentucky, Gearheart excelled for Prestonsburg throughout his high school track and field career and will continue to compete.