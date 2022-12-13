BETSY LAYNE — Betsy Layne dropped away games to Paintsville and Belfry during the second week of the 2022-23 girls' high school basketball season.

More on Betsy Layne's losses to Paintsville and Belfry follows.

Belfry 66, Betsy Layne 46: Betsy Layne remained in the loss column as Belfry pulled away to win 66-46 in a non-district girls' high school basketball game between 15th Region rivals on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Belfry moved ahead early, outscoring Betsy Layne 15-6 in the first quarter.

The Lady Pirates led 38-20 at halftime and remained in control throughout the second half.

Belfry led 46-34 at the end of the third quarter.

Jaaliyah Warren scored a game-high 24 points to lead Belfry to the win.

Joining Warren in double figures for Belfry, Karlea Stanley netted 19 points.

The additional scorers for Belfry in the non-district girls' basketball game were Maci Maynard (six points), Kaylor Thornsbury (six points), Kylie DeBoard (five points), Carla McNamee (four points) and Daegan Oliver (two points).

Limited offensively, Betsy Layne shot 22.8 percent (13-of-57) from the field in the setback. The Ladycats shot 30 percent (three-of-10) from three-point range.

Betsy Layne managed to shoot 58.6 percent (17-of-29) from the free throw line.

Kinleigh Martin led Betsy Layne with a double-double, scoring 14 points and hauling down 14 rebounds.

Accompanying Martin in double figures in scoring for Betsy Layne, Brookelyn Thacker netted 11 points and Haleigh Damron added 10 points.

The other scorers for Betsy Layne in the early-season matchup were Jayden Jarrell (seven points), Laci Hall (three points) and Karly Williams (one point).

Paintsville 52, Betsy Layne 37: Paintsville prevented Betsy Layne from entering the win column, prevailing 52-37 in a non-district girls' high school basketball game on Monday, Dec. 5.

Host Paintsville shot 36.2 percent (17-of-47) from the field in the matchup between 15th Region rivals. The Lady Tigers shot 27.6 percent (eight-of-29) from three-point range.

Thriving when shooting free throws, Paintsville shot 83.3 percent (10-of-12) from the foul line.

Kylie Kinner scored 21 points to lead Paintsville to the win. Kinner connected on three of 10 three-point field goal attempts.

Accompanying Kinner in double figures for Paintsville, Emilea Preece scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Following the two scorers in double figures for Paintsville, Camryn Helton and Emma Keeton added five points apiece while Kali Mulcahy contributed three points.

More active around each goal, Paintsville outrebounded Betsy Layne 21-15.

Betsy Layne shot 35.3 percent (12-of-34) from the field. The Ladycats were three-of-eight from three-point range.

Betsy Layne shot 76.9 percent (10-of-13) from the free throw line.

Haleigh Damron scored 13 points to lead Betsy Layne to the win. Accompanying Damron in double figures for Betsy Layne, Jaden Pente netted 13 points.

Aiding Betsy Layne offensively, Laci Hall chipped in five points while Kinleigh Martin and Brookelynn added four points apiece.