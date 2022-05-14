PRESTONSBURG — Prestonsburg High School seniors Kadynce Hackworth and Lexi Skeens signed with the Alice Lloyd College women's soccer program on Wednesday, May 4.
Hackworth, a forward/midfielder, scored 17 goals and distributed nine assists in 20 games for Prestonsburg during the 2021 girls' high school soccer season. Hackworth ranked third in scoring for 2021 15th Region All "A" Classic Champion Prestonsburg.
Skeens, who was among the defensive standouts for Prestonsburg, delivered five assists in 21 games during the 2021 girls' high school soccer season.
Hackworth and Skeens helped Prestonsburg, under the guidance of Coach Paul Burchett, compile a 19-2 record in 2021.
The upstart Alice Lloyd College women's soccer program is preparing to compete and will feature several area student-athletes.