Hager hits .516 in senior campaignBy Steve LeMaster Sports Writer EASTERN - Floyd Central senior Caleb Hager emerged as one of the state's top hitters during the 2021 high school baseball season, batting .516. In 32 games, Hager was 48-for-93. He drove in 23 runs while delivering 16 doubles and three home runs. Hager scored 33 runs and drew 15 walks for the Jaguars. A threat to run on the base paths for 58th District member Floyd Central, Hager recorded 18 steals. A longtime leader for the Jaguars, Hager was hit by a pitch seven different times during the 2021 high school baseball season. Hager led the Jaguars in hits, doubles, home runs and times hit by a pitch. He tied for the team lead in stolen bases. A clutch hitter, Hager ranked 12th in the state in batting average. Hager made a team-high 17 pitching starts for the Jaguars. As a pitcher, Hager compiled a 6-7 record. He recorded 82 strikeouts and one save. Hager pitched 51.2 innings. He led Floyd Central pitchers in starts, innings pitched, strikeouts and wins. Another senior, Brant Potter, ranked second in hitting for the Jaguars. Potter batted .393, recording 35 hits and driving in 25 runs. Under the direction of head coach Shawn Hager, Floyd Central notched wins over Phelps, Pike County Central, Leslie County, Betsy Layne, Jenkins, Shelby Valley, Martin County and Prestonsburg. After knocking off rival Prestonsburg, Floyd Central finished runner-up to Lawrence County in the 58th District. Following a loss to eventual champion Johnson Central in the opening round of the 15th Region Baseball Tournament, Floyd Central exited the 2021 season 13-19.