PRESTONSBURG — Continuing to win early in the 2021/2022 girls' high school basketball season, Floyd Central topped 58th District rival Prestonsburg 65-42 on Friday, Dec. 10.

After claiming the win, Floyd Central moved to 4-0 overall and opened 1-0 in the 58th District.

Prestonsburg dropped to 4-1 overall and opened 0-1 in the 58th District with the loss.

"I thought we played great defensively and limited Prestonsburg's three-point attempts," Floyd Central coach Justin Triplett said, following his team's district win. "We had a lot of players step up in our first road game of the year."

Floyd Central led at the conclusion of each quarter, separating itself from Prestonsburg after halftime.

The Jaguars edged Prestonsburg 15-13 in the first quarter. After adding to its advantage in the second period, Floyd Central led 31-22 at halftime.

Controlling the third quarter, Floyd Central outscored Prestonsburg 19-9 to extend its lead.

Kennedy Harvel poured in a game-high 29 points to lead Floyd Central to the district win.

Joining Harvel in double figures for the Jaguars, Jada Johnson netted 12 points.

The additional scorers for Floyd Central in the win included Grace Martin (eight points), Riley Compton (six points), Kaylee Hall (four points), Chelsea Johnson (two points), Natalie Holle (two points) and Kamryn Shannon (two points).

Faith Lazar scored 13 points to pace Prestonsburg. Accompanying Lazar in double figures for the Blackcats, Audrey Prater netted 10 points.

Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for Prestonsburg and leading the home team inside, Celina Mullins added nine points and eight rebounds.

Rounding out Prestonsburg's individual scoring, Allison Howard tossed in six points while Amelia Newsome and Haley Lafferty contributed two points apiece.

Floyd Central 72, East Ridge 24: Winning convincingly, Floyd Central defeated visiting East Ridge 72-24 in a girls' high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Floyd Central shot 50 percent (30 of 60) from the field in the dominant performance. The Jaguars finished two-of-six from three-point range.

Floyd Central, under the direction of head coach Justin Triplett, shot 66.7 percent (10 of 15) from the free-throw line.

Dominating inside, Floyd Central outrebounded East Ridge 46-19.

Kennedy Harvel scored a game-high 25 points to lead Floyd Central to the win. Accompanying Harvel in double figures for the Jaguars, Kaylee Hall netted 13 points.

Floyd Central featured a dozen different scorers, including Hannah Lafferty (five points), Madison Sullivan (four points), Chelsea Johnson (four points), Natalie Holle (four points), Kamryn Shannon (four points), Grace Martin (four points), Riley Compton (three points), Jada Johnson (two points), Chloe Crase (two points) and Hailey Little (two points).