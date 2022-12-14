EASTERN — Senior guard Kennedy Harvel scored a game-high 26 points to lead Floyd Central past visiting Prestonsburg 59-35 in a 58th District girls' basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Floyd Central carried a lead out of each quarter.

The Jaguars led 13-10 at the conclusion of the first period.

Floyd Central outscored Prestonsburg 15-6 in the second quarter to lead 28-16 at halftime.

The Jaguars remained out in front throughout the second half. Finishing strong, Floyd Central outscored Prestonsburg 19-9 in the fourth quarter.

Riley Compton recorded a double-double for the Jaguars, scoring 12 points and pulling down 13 rebounds.

Following the two scorers in double figures, Madi Meade scored eight points, Jada Johnson netted six points, Chelsea Johnson chipped in five points and Allie Adkins added two points for the Jaguars.

Aiding Floyd Central inside, Johnson hauled in 12 rebounds.

Audrey Prater scored 10 points to lead the Blackcats. Prater was the only Prestonsburg scorer to reach double figures.

Celina Mullins scored nine points for Prestonsburg while Amelia Newsome netted eight points.

Allison Howard (four points), Ashley Tackett (two points) and Kylie Tackett (two points) accounted for the rest of Prestonsburg's scoring.

Prestonsburg finished 0-for-13 from three-point range in the setback.

The Blackcats shot 41.7 percent (five of 12) from the free-throw line in the district loss.