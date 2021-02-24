PRESTONSBURG — Kennedy Harvel scored a game-high 25 points to lead visiting Floyd Central over Prestonsburg 74-52 in a 58th District girls’ basketball game on Friday, Feb. 19.
Floyd Central notched a district win over Prestonsburg for the second time in the current high school hoops campaign.
With the win, Floyd Central improved to 13-2 overall and 4-0 in the 58th District.
Prestonsburg dropped to 7-9 overall and 0-5 in the district with the loss.
“We played a great game as a team,” Floyd Central coach Justin Triplett commented, following his team’s win. “We got the game at the pace we like to play and had a lot of players step up big. It was a great overall team performance.”
Starting strong, Floyd Central outscored Prestonsburg 21-11 in the opening quarter. Floyd Central led 46-26 at halftime and remained out in front after the break. The Lady Jaguars led 59-41 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Harvel was four of 12 from three-point range for Floyd Central in the winning effort.
Floyd Central shot 48.4 percent (30 of 62) from the field. The Lady Jaguars were seven of 20 (35 percent) from three-point range.
Floyd Central was seven of 14 from the free-throw line.
Dominating inside, Floyd Central outrebounded Prestonsburg 47-29.
Accompanying Harvel in double figures for Floyd Central, Katie Jo Moore scored 18 points.
Riley Compton (eight points), Jada Johnson (seven points), Grace Martin (six points), Kamryn Shannon (five points), Natalie Holle (four points) and Chelsea Johnson (one point) provided Floyd Central’s additional scoring in the victory.
Martin led Floyd Central inside, grabbing nine rebounds.
Prestonsburg shot 35.7 percent (20 of 56) from the field. The Lady Blackcats were eight of 31 (25.8 percent) from three-point range.
Prestonsburg finished four of 13 from the free-throw line.
Celina Mullins paced Prestonsburg with a double-double, scoring 14 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Mullins was the only Lady Blackcat to reach double figures in scoring.
In addition to Mullins, Faith Lazar (nine points), Audrey Prater (eight points), Alivia Slone (eight points), Kylie Stephens (six points), Shae Robinson (four points) and Alexis Skeens (three points) provided scoring for the Lady Blackcats.
