BUCKLEYS CREEK — Pike Central’s Josh Du Toit will get most of the praise after the Hawks’ 94-76 win over Betsy Layne Wednesday night.
Du Toit had a phenomenal game as he scored a game-high 36 points and he pulled down 18 rebounds. Du Toit finished the night knocking down 11 of 19 from the field and eight for 10 from behind the three-point arc.
But something that won’t show up in the stat lines is Bryce Adkins’ leadership.
The Hawks had the game in hand late when a Betsy Layne player was whistled for a technical foul. A couple of Adkins’ teammates were laughing and having a good time when Adkins walked over and told them to focus in on the last four minutes of the game because it’s not over yet.
That’s leadership.
Adkins also had an outstanding game for the Hawks. He followed Du Toit’s 36 and 18 with 18 points, Adkins knocked down six of 14 three-point attempts on the night.
Besides Du Toit and Adkins, freshman point guard Jaylen Rigdon also had an excellent game with 16 points.
Pike Central came out of the gate hot.
The Hawks opened up an 11-4 lead over Betsy Layne with 5:04 left in the first quarter after Du Toit, Adkins and Rigdon all knocked down early threes.
On the night, Pike Central was 15 for 38 from three-point range (39.5 percent).
Pike Central wasn’t done reigning in threes in the first quarter though.
Peyton Compton drained two more and Du Toit knocked down another as the Hawks knocked down seven threes in the first quarter and held a 31-12 lead over Betsy Layne.
Adkins knocked down three threes in the second quarter as the Hawks took a 48-31 lead in the halftime break.
Rigdon scored with 6:09 left in the third as the Hawks lead ballooned to 62-35.
Betsy Layne then went on a 13-0 run to cut the lead to 62-47.
Chase Mims started the run by scoring back-to-back buckets for the Bobcats. Brody Robinson followed with a steal and a layup at the 4:54 mark to cut the lead to 62-41. Mims added a pair of free throws and so did Andrew Kidd. Nicholas Howell knocked down a three to cap off the 13-0 run and cut the lead to 62-47.
Rigdon stopped the bleeding momentarily for the Hawks by knocking down a pair of free throws.
Robinson answered with a three for the Bobcats and Jordan Frazier scored on an offensive rebound put back. That cut Pike Central’s lead to 64-52 with 1:03 left in the third.
Robinson led the way for Betsy Layne with a team-high 20 points. Frazier and Mims each added 16. Jake Rainey also scored double figures with 13.
The Hawks scored five straight to end the quarter and take a 69-52 lead into the fourth quarter of play.
Pike Central opened the fourth with five straight points as the Hawks’ lead grew to 74-52.
Betsy Layne couldn’t back into the game after falling behind over 20 again.
Pike Central (11-6) is scheduled to host Rose Hill Christian Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The Hawks are scheduled to take on Floyd Central at the Appalachian Wireless Arena at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Betsy Layne (8-6) is scheduled to take on Breathitt County Saturday. The time and place of the game is still to be determined.
Scoring
Pike Central — Josh Du Toit 36, Bryce Adkins 18, Jaylen Rigdon 16, Latee Childers 8, Kasope Lawrence 6, Peyton Compton 6, Jaden Stewart 4.
Betsy Layne — Brady Robinson 20, Chase Mims 16, Jordan Frazier 16, Jake Rainey 13, Davy Bentley 5, Andrew Kidd 4, Shawn Howell 2.
