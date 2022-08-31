EASTERN — Floyd Central battled back but came up short as Perry Central held on to win 37-34 in a high school football game on Friday, Aug. 26.

Visiting Perry Central was limited to a field goal late in the fourth quarter after leading 34-7 at halftime.

The Commodores’ defensive unit bent but didn’t break in the second half, holding off Floyd Central to give Perry Central the win.

Perry Central used a balanced offensive attack to claim the victory.

Quarterback Kizer Slone led Perry Central through the air, completing 10 of 20 passes for 153 yards and TDs.

Slone completed two or more passes to four different receivers. Ethan Combs and Tyler Smith each hauled in one TD pass reception for the Commodores.

Perry Central rushed 29 times for 186 yards and two TDs. Elijah Gayheart paced Perry Central on the ground, rushing 16 times for 115 yards and two TDs.

Contributing to Perry Central’s offensive attack, Seth Jackson rushed 10 times for 54 yards.

Jackson Deaton and Phoenix Eddington combined to pace Perry Central defensively, recording 13 tackles and 12 tackles, respectively.

Delivering in another key defensive category for the Commodores, Tyson Riley added an interception.

Floyd Central rushed 41 times for 216 yards and four TDs in the loss. Colt Shelton led Floyd Central on the ground, rushing five times for 66 yards and one TD.

Following Shelton, Blake Adams rushed 15 times for 54 yards and one TD for the Jaguars.

Ranking as Floyd Central’s third-leading rusher, Max Martin rushed 10 times for 47 yards.

Contributing offensively for the Jaguars, Sheston Johnson and BJ Petersen added one rushing TD apiece.

Jacob Johnson paced Floyd Central’s defensive unit, recording 11 tackles. Following Johnson defensively for the Jaguars, Landon Castle added seven tackles and two tackles for losses.

Floyd Central is scheduled to visit Shelby Valley on Friday, Sept. 2. Kickoff for the Floyd Central-Shelby Valley football game is set for 7:30 p.m. in Robinson Creek.