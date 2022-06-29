EASTERN — Floyd Central has finalized and released its schedule for the 2022 high school football season.

The Jaguars are slated to host Paintsville in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 19.

Floyd Central has additional home games scheduled against Perry Central (Aug. 26), Leslie County (Sept. 9), Magoffin County (Oct. 7) and Lawrence County (Oct. 21).

The Jaguars have away games slated against Shelby Valley (Sept. 2), Prestonsburg (Sept. 16), Pike Central (Sept. 23), Belfry (Sept. 30) and Betsy Layne (Oct. 28).

Paintsville, Perry Central, Shelby Valley, Leslie County and Betsy Layne are Floyd Central's non-district opponents in the 2022 high school football season.

Floyd Central competes in Class 3A District 8, along with perennial state title contender Belfry, Lawrence County, Magoffin County and Pike Central.

The Jaguars notched forfeit wins over Jenkins and Powell County during the 2021 high school football season. Floyd Central dropped games to East Ridge, Perry County Central, Shelby Valley, Prestonsburg, Pike County Central, Belfry, Magoffin County, Lawrence County and Betsy Layne in 2021.

The Jaguars are looking to qualify for the KHSAA Class 3A State Playoffs for the first time since the 2019 high school football season.

Head coach Shawn Hager guides the Jaguars.

Floyd Central's 2022 schedule follows.