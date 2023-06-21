FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd Central and Prestonsburg are now rivals in Class 2A, District 7.

Following realignment from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA), Class 2A, District 7 consists of Floyd Central, Prestonsburg, Knott County Central and Martin County.

Floyd Central made the move from Class 3A, District 8.

Previously, Prestonsburg competed in Class 2A, District 8.

Determined Prestonsburg managed to outlast Floyd Central 33-28 in a non-district matchup during the 2022 high school football season.

The Jaguars are scheduled to host the Blackcats for a key Class 2A, District 7 game on Friday, Oct. 13.

Betsy Layne is set to compete with East Ridge, Pike County Central and Shelby Valley in Class 2A, District 8. The Bobcats made the move from Class 1A, District 6.

High school football teams from throughout the state will open preseason practice in July, following the conclusion of the KHSAA Dead Period.

The alignment for the 2023 and 2024 high school football seasons follows.

Class 1A

District 1 - Ballard Memorial, Caverna, Fulton County, Russellville

District 2 - Bethlehem, Campbellsville, Holy Cross (Louisville), Kentucky Country Day

District 3 - Bellevue, Dayton, Newport, Newport Central Catholic

District 4 - Bishop Brossart, Holy Cross (Covington), Ludlow, Trimble County

District 5 - Berea, Eminence, Frankfort, Sayre

District 6 - Fairview, Nicholas County, Paris, Raceland

District 7* - Harlan, Lynn Camp, Middlesboro, Pineville, Williamsburg

District 8* - Hazard, Paintsville, Pikeville

*The fifth place team in District 7 will become the fourth place team in District 7 for the purpose of playoff cross-bracketing.

Class 2A

District 1 - Caldwell County, Crittenden County, Mayfield, Murray

District 2 - Edmonson County, Fort Campbell, Owensboro Catholic, Todd County Central

District 3 - Clinton County, Green County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County

District 4 - Fort Knox, Lexington Christian, Shawnee, Washington County, WEB DuBois**

District 5 - Beechwood, Bracken County, Carroll County, Gallatin County, Owen County, Walton-Verona

District 6 - Breathitt County, Danville, Leslie County, Somerset

District 7 - Floyd Central, Knott County Central, Martin County, Prestonsburg

District 8 - Betsy Layne, East Ridge, Pike County Central, Shelby Valley

** - Not eligible for district postseason competition until at least 2024

Class 3A

District 1 - Hancock County, Hopkins County Central, McLean County, Trigg County, Union County, Webster County

District 2- Adair County, Butler County, Franklin-Simpson, Glasgow, Hart County

District 3 - Central, Christian Academy-Louisville, Elizabethtown, LaRue County

District 4 - Casey County, Garrard County, Marion County, Mercer County

District 5 - Bourbon County, Lexington Catholic, Lloyd Memorial, Pendleton County

District 6 - Bath County, East Carter, Fleming County, Lewis County, Russell, West Carter

District 7 - Bell County, Clay County, Knox Central, McCreary Central, Rockcastle County

District 8 - Belfry, Estill County, Lawrence County, Magoffin County, Powell County

Class 4A

District 1 - Allen County-Scottsville, Calloway County, Hopkinsville, Logan County, Paducah Tilghman, Warren East

District 2 - Bardstown, Breckinridge County, John Hardin, Nelson County, Thomas Nelson

District 3 - DeSales, Doss, Jeffersontown, Valley, Waggener, Western

District 4 - Franklin County, Henry County, North Oldham, Shelby County, Spencer County, Western Hills

District 5 - Covington Catholic, Grant County, Harrison County, Holmes, Mason County

District 6 - Ashland Blazer, Boyd County, Greenup County, Johnson Central, Rowan County

District 7 - Boyle County, Lincoln County, Russell County, Taylor County, Wayne County

District 8 - Corbin, Letcher County Central, Perry County Central, Whitley County

Class 5A

District 1 - Apollo, Graves County, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Marshall County, Muhlenberg County, Owensboro

District 2 - Bowling Green, Greenwood, Ohio County, South Warren

District 3 - Atherton, Butler, Fairdale, Iroquois

District 4 - Bullitt Central, Grayson County, Moore, North Bullitt, Seneca

District 5 - Anderson County, Collins, Scott County, South Oldham, Woodford County

District 6 - Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Dixie Heights, Highlands, Scott

District 7 - East Jessamine, Madison Southern, Montgomery County, West Jessamine

District 8 - Harlan County, North Laurel, Pulaski County, South Laurel, Southwestern

Class 6A

District 1 - Christian County, Daviess County, Henderson County, McCracken County

District 2 - Barren County, Central Hardin, North Hardin, Warren Central

District 3 - DuPont Manual, Meade County, Pleasure Ridge Park, St. Xavier

District 4 - Bullitt East, Fern Creek, Male, Southern

District 5 - Ballard, Eastern, Oldham County, Trinity (Louisville)

District 6 - Campbell County, Great Crossing, Ryle, Simon Kenton

District 7 - Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Tates Creek

District 8 - Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, George Rogers Clark, Madison Central

For 2023, Districts 4 and 6 will be cross-bracketed for playoffs

For 2023, Districts 3 and 5 will be cross-bracketed for playoffs

For 2024, Districts 3 and 6 will be cross-bracketed for playoffs

For 2024, Districts 4 and 5 will be cross-bracketed for playoffs

Withdrawn from District – Jackson County (2A), Morgan County (3A), Phelps (1A).