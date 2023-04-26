PRESTONSBURG — Floyd Central and Prestonsburg split their annual 58th District baseball regular season series, which was played Tuesday, April 18-Wednesday, April 19.

Each team won on its rival's home field.

Floyd Central 10, Prestonsburg 8: Floyd Central managed to knock off Prestonsburg 10-8 in a 58th District baseball game on Wednesday, April 19.

The Blackcats hosted the Jaguars on First Responders Night.

Logan Moore started on the mound for Floyd Central and claimed the win. Moore pitched six innings, allowing eight earned runs on 11 hits.

Closing out the game on the mound for Floyd Central, Kolten Crum pitched one scoreless inning and notched the save.

Pitching in relief for Prestonsburg, Luke Hall suffered the loss. Hall pitched two and two-thirds innings, allowing one earned run on five hits.

Seth Fitch started on the mound for the Blackcats. Fitch pitched four and 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits.

Hall and Fitch each recorded two strikeouts.

Floyd Central scored 10 runs on 11 hits. Moore (one hit, two RBIs), Crum (one hit), Jacob Bentley (two hits, three RBIs), Logan Meade (two hits), Jace Martin (two hits), Grant Jenkins (one hit, one RBI), Nick Rackey (one hit, one RBI), Dylan Mosley (one hit) and Max Martin (one RBI) each made an impact at the plate for the Jaguars.

Prestonsburg plated eight runs on 11 hits. Halll (three RBIs), Fitch (two hits), Nic Kidd (three hits, four RBIs), Matt Welch (two hits), Wes Salisbury (two hits), JD McKinney (one hit, one RBI) and Jaxson Goble (one hit) each produced offensively for the Blackcats. Fitch tripled while both Kidd and Goble doubled.

Prestonsburg 10, Floyd Central 7: Visiting Prestonsburg defeated Floyd Central 10-7 in a 58th District baseball game on Tuesday, April 18.

Prestonsburg starting pitcher Matt Welch claimed the win. Welch pitched two and one-third innings, allowing six earned runs on seven hits while registering four strikeouts.

Brayden Tussey pitched four and two-thirds innings in relief for the Blackcats. Tussey notched the save, allowing one earned run on four hits while logging two strikeouts.

Jacob Bentley started on the mound for Floyd Central and took the loss. Bentley pitched four and one-third innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits while recording two strikeouts.

Replacing Bentley on the mound for the Jaguars, Dylan Mosley pitched two and two-thirds innings in relief. Mosley allowed two earned runs on two hits while logging two strikeouts.

Prestonsburg plated 10 runs on eight hits. Welch (two hits, one RBI), Kaden Allen (two hits, one RBI), Seth Fitch (one hit, one RBI), JD McKinney (one hit, one RBI), Wes Salisbury (one hit, one RBI), Jon Little (one hit), Nic Kidd (one RBI) and Brett Davis (one RBI) each delivered at the plate for Prestonsburg in its win.

Floyd Central pushed across seven runs on 10 hits. Bentley (two hits, two RBIs), Mosley (one hit), Max Martin (two hits, two RBIs), Logan Moore (two hits, two RBIs), Logan Meade (one hit, one RBI), Nick Rackey (one hit, one RBI), Dylan Mosley (one hit) and Kolten Crum (one hit) were each active at the plate for the Jaguars.