EASTERN — Floyd Central blanked Betsy Layne in a 58th District baseball series Tuesday, April 19-Wednesday, April 20.

Floyd Central 6,

Betsy Layne 0

Dylan Mosley pitched Floyd Central past visiting Betsy Layne 6-0 in a 58th District baseball game on Wednesday, April 20.

Mosley earned the win on the mound for the Jaguars. Pitching a complete game shutout, Mosley limited Betsy Layne to five hits and one walk while recording seven strikeouts.

Byron Tackett started on the mound for the Bobcats. In addition to Tackett, Brady Robinson pitched for the Bobcats.

Floyd Central scored six runs on seven hits.

Koleton Crum paced Floyd Central at the plate, providing two hits. Aiding the Jaguars offensively, Wesley Prater, Grant Jenkins, Jacob Newsome, Max Martin and Jacob Bentley added one hit apiece.

Moving runners around the bases, Bentley and Jenkins tallied three RBIs and two RBIs, respectively.

Aiding the Jaguars offensively, Prater drove in one run.

Robinson paced Betsy Layne at the plate, recording two hits. Following Robinson’s leading offensive performance for Betsy Layne, Tackett, Andrew Kidd and Jordan Frazier added one hit apiece.

Floyd Central 16,

Betsy Layne 0

(5 innings)

Visiting Floyd Central pulled away to beat Betsy Layne 16-0 in five innings in a 58th District baseball game on Tuesday, April 19.

Jacob Bentley and Grant Jenkins combined to pitch a three-hit shutout for the Jaguars. Bentley started on the mound for Floyd Central, allowing two hits while recording eight strikeouts over four innings. Closing the game out on the mound for the Jaguars, Jenkins pitched the final inning.

Cody Smith took the loss on the mound for the Bobcats. Smith pitched two innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits.

Koleton Crum and Nick Rackey led Floyd Central at the plate, delivering three hits apiece.

Dylan Mosley and Max Martin added two hits apiece for Floyd Central, which moved ahead in the opening inning.

Contributing to the Jaguars’ offensive effort, Bentley, Jenkins, Jace Martin, Wesley Prater and Connor Hopskins provided one hit apiece.

Mosley delivered three RBIs while Bentley, Prater and Jenkins each drove in two runs.

Crum, Rackey, Hopkins and Max Martin each drove in one run as Floyd Central won convincingly.

Wilson Hsu, Andrew Kidd and Brady Robinson each laced one hit for the Bobcats.