EASTERN — Floyd Central remained in the loss column as visiting Magoffin County amassed over 500 yards of total offense to pull away to win 46-16 in a Class 3A District 8 game on Thursday, Oct. 6.

With the loss, Floyd Central dropped to 0-8 overall and 0-3 in Class 3A, District 8.

Magoffin County improved to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in Class 3A District 8 following the loss.

The Hornets, under the direction of Coach John DeRossett, rushed 48 times for 471 yards and six TDs. Aden Barnett led Magoffin County on the ground and through the air. Barnett rushed 19 times for 271 yards and four TDs. Producing via the air, Barnett completed one of four passes for 35 yards and one TD.

Grayson Whitaker was on the receiving end of Barnett's scoring strike, hauling in a 35-yard TD pass reception for the Hornets.

Following Barnett on the ground for Magoffin County, Ben Lafferty rushed 16 times for 148 yards and one TD.

Third in rushing for the Hornets, Ian McCarty took seven carries for 54 yards and one TD.

Pacing Magoffin County's defensive unit, Curtis Jenkins recorded 11 tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack for the Hornets.

Lafferty logged nine tackles for Magoffin County while Ian McCarty added seven tackles, three tackles for losses and three sacks.

Producing in the secondary for the Hornets, Garrett Jenkins recorded an interception.

Max Martin and Blake Adams each scored one TD for Floyd Central in the district matchup.

The Jaguars were limited on the ground, rushing 35 times for 78 yards. Adams led Floyd Central on the ground, rushing 11 times for 71 yards and one TD.

Leading Floyd Central through the air, Martin completed eight of 19 passes for 106 yards. Martin threw one interception.

Brody Buck paced Floyd Central in receiving, making five receptions for 88 yards.

Jacob Johnson and Landon Castle ranked as Floyd Central's top two tacklers, recording eight tackles and seven tackles, respectively.

The Jaguars have the week of Friday, Oct. 14 open. Floyd Central is scheduled to host Class 3A, District 8 rival Lawrence County for a home finale on Friday, Oct. 21.