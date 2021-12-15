PRESTONSBURG - Visiting Floyd Central pulled away to beat Prestonsburg 64-46 in a 58th District boys' basketball game on Friday, Dec. 10.

After notching the win, Floyd Central to 5-0 overall while opening 1-0 in the 58th District.

Prestonsburg dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in the district following the loss.

Floyd Central moved ahead early, securing a lead in the first quarter. The Jaguars, under the direction of head coach Alan Joe Moore, led 33-13 at halftime.

Floyd Central shot 41.5 percent (27 of 65) from the field. The Jaguars connected on two of 18 attempts from three-point range.

Floyd Central shot 57.1 percent (eight of 4) from the free-throw line.

Ronnie Sammons led Floyd Central to the win, scoring a game-high 19 points. Accompanying Sammons in double figures for the Jaguars, Tanner Hall netted 12 points and Eric Burke contributed 10 points.

Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for Floyd Central, Jake Rainey added nine points.

Rounding out Floyd Central's individual scoring, Brody Buck chipped in six points while Connor Hopkins and Braden Moore added four points apiece.

Rainey and Moore combined to pace Floyd Central around the goal, grabbing 15 rebounds and 10 rebounds, respectively.

Freshman Conner Napier scored 18 points to pace Prestonsburg. Napier was the only Blackcat to reach double figures in scoring.

The additional scorers for Prestonsburg in the district game included Kaden Allen (seven points), Caleb Lawson (six points), Wes Salisbury (five points), Grant Varney (four points), Jon Little (four points) and Brian Halbert (two points).

Floyd Central is scheduled to host Prestonsburg for a 58th District boys' basketball game on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

Floyd Central 93,

Buckhorn 81

Winning on the road in the neighboring 14th Region, Floyd Central defeated Buckhorn 93-81 in a boys' high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Excelling offensively, Floyd Central shot 51.5 percent (34 of 66) from the field in the winning effort. The Jaguars finished four of 14 from three-point range.

Much-improved Floyd Central, which featured three scorers in double figures, shot 67.7 percent (21 of 31) from the free-throw line.

Ronnie Sammons led Floyd Central with a double-double, scoring 27 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Sammons shot 76.9 percent (10 of 13) from inside the arc.

Following Sammons in scoring for the Jaguars, Braden Moore netted 23 points.

Joining Sammons and Moore in double figures for Floyd Central, Eric Burke added 12 points.

Narrowly missing double figures for the Jaguars, Brody Buck scored nine points.

Chipping in offensively, Jake Rainey (seven points), Connor Hopkins (six points), Dawson Moore (six points) and Tanner Hall (three points) accounted for the rest of the Jaguars' scoring.

Rainey led the Jaguars around the goal, grabbing 12 rebounds.

Leading Buckhorn, Hayden Neace poured in a game-high 35 points. Accompanying Neace in double figures for the Wildcats, Jacob McCoy netted 16 points and Austin Riley added 14 points.

The additional scorers for Buckhorn included Cameron Caudill (seven points), Izaah Miller (five points), Nick Whitaker (two points) and Jayden Barger (two points).