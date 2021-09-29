EASTERN — Floyd Central faced a deficit early and couldn't battle back as visiting Pike Central pulled away to win 54-28 in a Class 3A, District 8 football game on Friday, Sept. 24.

Junior running back Matt Anderson and sophomore quarterback Tayvian Boykins combined to lead Pike Central to the district win.

The Hawks returned to the win column for the first team since defeating Pendleton County 20-8 in a season opener in Falmouth on Friday, Sept. 20.

Pike Central forced Floyd Central to play from behind during the district game. Visiting Pike Central started to separate itself early, outscoring Floyd Central 24-6 in the first quarter.

Stretching its lead prior to the intermission period, Pike Central added three TDs in the second quarter. The Hawks led 40-16 at halftime.

Pike Central rushed 40 times for 335 yards and seven TDs.

Anderson led the Hawks, rushing 21 times for 194 yards and two TDs in the district win.

In another solid effort, Boykins rushed 14 times for 121 yards and four TDs.

Contributing on the ground for Pike Central, Eric Perez rushed four times for 19 yards and one TD.

Shawn May paced Pike Central's defensive effort, recording a game-high 18 tackles.

Behind May in the key defensive category, Perez logged 10 tackles.

Perez and May each posted four tackles for a loss.

Another Pike Central defensive player, Andrew Wood, tallied 10 tackles and returned a fumble recovery 93 yards.

Floyd Central rushed 57 times for 249 yards and four TDs. Sheston Johnson, Max Martin, John Johnson and Wesley Prater rushed for one TD apiece for the Jaguars. Sheston Johnson paced Floyd Central on the ground, rushing 17 times for 66 yards.

Through the air for Floyd Central, Martin completed five of 11 passes for 155 yards. Martin threw one interception.

Brody Buck paced Floyd Central in receiving, recording two receptions for 100 yards.

In addition to Buck's effort in Floyd Central's aerial attack, Jace Martin hauled in three receptions for 55 yards.

Bryce Thacker paced Floyd Central on defense, registering 10 tackles. Behind Thacker, Jacob Johnson logged nine tackles while BJ Peterson posted eight tackles.

The loss forced Floyd Central to remain winless.

Floyd Central is scheduled to host Belfry for a Class 3A, District 8 game on Friday, Oct. 1