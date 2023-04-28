EASTERN — Floyd Central came up short as visiting Knott Central held on to win 4-2 on Friday, April 21.
Connor Napier started on the mound for Knott Central and claimed the win. Napier pitched six innings, allowing one earned run on seven hits while recording seven strikeouts.
Brayden Hall pitched the final inning for the Patriots, giving up one hit in his relief appearance.
Floyd Central starting pitcher Dylan Mosley was stuck with the loss. Mosley pitched five innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits while registering four strikeouts.
Kolten Crum pitched the final two innings for the Jaguars, holding Knott Central scoreless. Crum didn't allow a hit while logging two strikeouts.
Knott Central plated four runs on six hits. Napier (one hit), Hall (one hit, one RBI), Chayse Hendrickson (one hit, one RBI), Jaden Amburgey (one hit, one RBI), Drake Turner (one hit), Brady Sandlin (one hit) and Luke Sorrells (one RBI) each provided at the plate for 14th Region member Knott Central.
Floyd Central scored two runs on eight hits. Logan Moore (two hits, one RBI), Jacob Bentley (two hits), Grant Jenkins (one hit, one RBI), Jace Martin (one hit), Max Martin (one hit) and Nick Rackey (one hit) each delivered offensively for the Jaguars. Both Bentley and Jenkins doubled for Floyd Central in the setback.