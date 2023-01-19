EASTERN — Determined Floyd Central edged Lawrence County 62-60 in a 58th District boys' basketball game on Friday, Jan. 13.

After notching the win, Floyd Central improved to 11-5 overall and evened its 58th District record to 1-1.

Lawrence County, which led 15-13 at the end of the first quarter, dropped to 9-7 overall and opened 0-1 in the district as a result of the loss.

Floyd Central led 30-27 at halftime and stretched its lead after the intermission period.

The Jaguars led 48-40 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

Floyd Central shot 47.3 percent (26 of 55) from the field in the win. The Jaguars connected on four of 19 three-point field goal attempts.

Floyd Central shot 60 percent (six of 10) from the free-throw line.

Ronnie Samons and Braden Moore combined to lead Floyd Central to the win, scoring 18 points apiece for the Jaguars.

The additional scorers for Floyd Central were Brody Buck (seven points), Eric Burke (six points), Chris Spriggs (five points), Dylan Boyd (five points) and Dawson Moore (three points).

Limited offensively, Lawrence County shot only 37 percent (20 of 54) from the field. However, Lawrence County managed to connect on eight of 17 three-point field goal attempts.

Kaden Gillispie scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs. Gillispie led a trio of Lawrence County scorers in double figures. Hayden Perry pushed in 14 points for the Bulldogs while Logan Ratliff netted 11 points.

Will Lafferty (seven points), Andrew Bloomfield (six points) and Blake Marcum (six points) chipped in offensively for the Bulldogs during the district matchup.

Floyd Central 76, Magoffin County 61: Floyd Central pulled away to defeat 2A, Section 8 champion Magoffin County 76-61 on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Jaguars shot 52.7 percent (29 of 55) from the field in the win. Host Floyd Central shot 33.3 percent (five of 15) from three-point range.

The Jaguars shot 76.5 percent (13 of 17) from the free-throw line.

Dawson Moore scored a game-high 19 points to lead Floyd Central to the non-district win.

Finishing directly behind Moore in scoring for the Jaguars, Ronnie Samons netted 18 points.

Following Samons in scoring for the Jaguars, Braden Moore added 12 points while Eric Burke contributed 10 points.

Samons barely missed a double-double for the Jaguars, pulling down nine rebounds.

Chipping in offensively, Dylan Boyd (seven points), Chris Spriggs (six points) and Brody Buck (four points) accounted for the rest of Floyd Central's scoring.

Magoffin County shot 55.6 percent (25 of 45) from the field. The Hornets hit two of 11 three-point field goal attempts.

Magoffin County shot 64.3 (nine of 14) from the free-throw line.

Zane Whitaker scored a team-high 17 points to lead the Hornets. Accompanying Whitaker in double figures for Magoffin County, Aden Barnett scored 14 points and Ben Lafferty netted 12 points.

The other scorers for Magoffin County in the matchup were Walker Russell (seven points), Ethan Salyer (six points), Grayson Whitaker (three points) and Reed Meadows (two points).