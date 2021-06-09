LICK CREEK — Floyd Central was held scoreless as Johnson Central pulled away to win 10-0 in five innings in the opening round of the 15th Region Baseball Tournament at East Ridge High School on Saturday, June 5.
Setting the tone early, Johnson Central plated 10 runs in the first three innings.
Johnson Central outhit the Jaguars 10-2.
Mason Kestner started on the mound for the Golden Eagles and earned the pitching win. Kestner surrendered zero runs on two hits over five innings, striking out one and walking zero.
Jacob Bentley, working out of a starting for the Jaguars, suffered the pitching loss. Bentley pitched one inning, allowing three runs on five hits, while striking out one and walking zero.
Following Bentley, Dylan Mosley and Caleb Hager each pitched in relief for Floyd Central.
Keygan Pelfrey, Ryan Sartin-Slone, Conner Lemaster and Gavin Crum each recorded multiple hits for Johnson Central. Pelfrey delivered a double and a triple for the Golden Eagles.
Chandler Spradlin, who recorded one hit, drove in a pair of runs for 57th District champion Johnson Central.
Hager and Wesley Prater collected one hit apiece for Floyd Central in the region tournament game.
Defensively, Floyd Central committed two errors in the region tournament game.
Floyd Central competed in the 15th Region Baseball Tournament after finishing as the 58th District runner-up behind perennial title contender Lawrence County. The Jaguars exited the 2021 high school baseball season 13-19.
In the other opening round games in the 15th Region Baseball Tournament it was Belfry 9, Shelby Valley 4; Lawrence County 15, Phelps 0 (Four innings) and Paintsville 1, Pikeville 0.