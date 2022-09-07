ROBINSON CREEK — Floyd Central fell behind early and couldn't battle back as Shelby Valley pulled away to win 36-0 in a non-district game on Friday, Sept. 2.

Shelby Valley rushed 20 times for 257 yards and four TDs. Hayden Newsome led Shelby Valley on the ground, rushing 12 times for 149 yards and two TDs. Following Newsome, Russ Osborne rushed seven times for 95 yards and two TDs.

Osborne paced Shelby Valley through the air, completing two of six passes for 84 yards and one TD. The experienced quarterback threw one interception.

John Fields hauled in a 66-yard TD pass reception for the Wildcats.

Osborne (11 tackles, two interceptions), Caleb Lovins (16 tackles) and Zachary Yates (15 tackles) combined to lead the Wildcats defensively.

Floyd Central was held to 157 yards of total offense. Quarterback Max Martin paced the Jaguars, completing five of 11 passes for 64 yards. However, Martin threw two interceptions.

The Jaguars rushed 36 times for 93 yards in the shutout loss. Pacing Floyd Central on the ground, Blake Adams rushed 14 times for 45 yards.

BJ Petersen paced Floyd Central in receiving, making two catches for 26 yards.

Defensively for the Jaguars, Landon Castle recorded a team-high five tackles.

Floyd Central is scheduled to host Leslie County on Friday, Sept. 9.