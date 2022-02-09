EASTERN — Returning to the win column following back-to-back losses, Floyd Central defeated visiting Prestonsburg 87-80 in a 58th District boys' basketball game on Friday, Feb. 4.

The Jaguars led at the conclusion of each quarter.

But the Blackcats challenged for the district win.

Floyd Central outscored Prestonsburg 25-21 in a back and forth first quarter. Then, following the initial period, Floyd Central led 42-36 at halftime.

Extending its lead after the intermission period, Floyd Central led 70-56 at the end of the third quarter.

Ronnie Samons scored a game-high 31 points to lead Floyd Central to the district win.

Accompanying Samons in double figures for the Jaguars, Braden Moore netted 15 points.

Floyd Central received scoring from 10 different players, including Grant Wright (eight points), Brody Buck (six points), Connor Hopkins (six points), Tanner Hall (six points), Dawson Moore (six points), Dylan Boyd (four points), Eric Burke (two points) and Chris Spriggs (two points).

Prestonsburg, which continued to show improvement, lost despite shooting 51.9 percent (27 of 52) from the field. The Blackcats shot 47.8 percent (11 of 23) from three-point range.

Prestonsburg shot 57.7 percent (15 of 26) from the free-throw line and featured five scorers in double figures.

Kaden Allen, a freshman, scored 28 points to lead the Blackcats. Allen connected on five of eight three-point field goal attempts.

Accompanying Allen in double figures for Prestonsburg, Caleb Lawson added 16 points, Jacob Slone contributed 12 points, Connor Napier posted 11 points and Grant Varney provided 10 points.

Chipping in offensively for the Blackcats, Wes Salisbury tallied three points.