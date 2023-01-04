BELFRY — Floyd Central finished 2-1 in the 2022 Mountain Schoolboy Classic at Belfry High School.

A putback at the buzzer prevented Floyd Central from finishing undefeated in the Mountain Schoolboy Classic.

Floyd Central 53, Daniel Boone (Tenn.) 51: Thanks to a Ronnie Samons buzzer beating layup, Floyd Central held on to defeat Daniel Boone (Tenn.) 53-51 in the final round of the Mountain Schoolboy Classic at Belfry High School on Friday, Dec. 30.

The win allowed Floyd Central to finish 2-1 in the Mountain Schoolboy Classic.

Floyd Central shot 40 percent (20 of 50) from the field in the victory over the Tennessee team. The Jaguars shot 35.3 percent (six of 17) from three-point range.

Floyd Central, which featured eight different scorers, shot 70 percent (seven of 10) from the free-throw line.

Samons tossed in 14 points to lead Floyd Central to the win. Accompanying Samons in double figures for the Jaguars, Braden Moore netted 11 points and Dawson Moore scored 10 points.

Aiding the Jaguars offensively, Dylan Boyd (seven points), Chris Spriggs (six points), Brody Buck (two points), Logan Meade (two points) and Grant Wright (one point) accounted for the rest of Floyd Central's scoring.

Spriggs paced Floyd Central inside, pulling down nine rebounds.

Huntington (W.Va.) 72, Floyd Central 71: Huntington (W.Va.) scored on a putback at the buzzer to edge Floyd Central 72-71 in the second round of the Mountain Schoolboy Classic at Belfry High School on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Thriving offensively throughout the game, Floyd Central shot 61.7 percent (29 of 47) from the field. The Jaguars shot 30 percent (three-of 10) from three-point range in the setback.

Nearly automatic in another key area, Floyd Central shot 90.9 percent (10-of-11) from the free throw line.

Ronnie Samons scored 24 points to lead the Jaguars. Accompanying Samons in double figures for Floyd Central, Brody Buck scored 18 points and Braden Moore netted 15 points.

The additional scorers for Floyd Central in the loss were Dylan Boyd (eight points), Dawson Moore (four points) and Eric Burke (two points).

Floyd Central 76, Belfry 49: Floyd Central moved ahead early and pulled away to beat Belfry 76-49 in the opening round of the Mountain Schoolboy Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The Jaguars shot 55.2 percent (32 of 58) from the field in the win. Floyd Central, which featured four scorers in double figures, shot 53.3 percent (eight of 15) from three-point range.

Ronnie Samons scored 24 points to lead the Jaguars. Joining Samons in double figures for Floyd Central, Braden Moore netted 18 points while Eric Burke and Chris Spriggs scored 10 points apiece.

Chipping in offensively, Dylan Boyd (six points), Grant Wright (six points) and Wesley Buck (two points) provided Floyd Central's additional scoring.