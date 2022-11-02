BETSY LAYNE — Returning to the win column on the field for the first time since the 2020 high school football season, Floyd Central defeated Betsy Layne 57-33 in the Dr. Mike Goble Bowl Friday, Oct. 28.

Floyd Central improved to 1-9 after posting the win.

As a result of the loss, Betsy Layne dropped to 5-5.

Betsy Layne scored first but trailed at the conclusion of each quarter.

Floyd Central edged Betsy Layne 8-7 in the first quarter and managed to stretch its lead before halftime. The Jaguars led 28-7 midway through the matchup.

Maintaining a lead throughout the second half, Floyd Central led 44-25 at the end of the third quarter.

Floyd Central beat Betsy Layne after pushing Class 3A District 8 champion Lawrence County in a game one week earlier.

"I am glad some of the players decided to play these last two weeks," Floyd Central Coach Shawn Hager commented, following the Jaguars' win over Betsy Layne. "I thought we did a good job of blocking and executing the game plan. I have been waiting on us to play as a team this whole year and we finally showed up. Hopefully we can continue to build on this win."

Floyd Central rushed 55 times for 362 yards and seven TDs in the victory over Betsy Layne.

Five different Floyd Central players rushed for at least one TD.

BJ Petersen paced Floyd Central on the ground, rushing 13 times for 107 yards and one TD.

Following Petersen in Floyd Central's rushing attack, Sheston Johnson rushed nine times for 69 yards and three TDs.

Along with Petersen reaching the endzone, Colt Shelton, Max Martin and Bryce Thacker each provided one rushing TD for the Jaguars.

Shelton and Martin rushed for 64 yards apiece in Floyd Central's win.

Delivering through the air, Martin completed six of 14 passes for 97 yards and one TD.

Jace Martin hauled in three receptions for 54 yards in the Jaguars' winning effort.

Finding the endzone as part of Floyd Central's win, Brody Buck reeled in three receptions for 43 yards and one TD.

Defensively for the Jaguars, Jacob Johnson recorded 10 tackles. Directly behind Johnson in the key defensive category for Floyd Central, Landon Castle registered nine tackles.

Producing in the secondary for Floyd Central, Buck and Blake Adams recorded one interception apiece.

Betsy Layne rushed 37 times for 318 yards and three TDs its short effort. Reese Music led Betsy Layne on the ground, rushing 16 times for 154 yards and one TD. Behind Music in rushing for the Bobcats, Andrew McCutcheon rushed 11 times for 116 yards and one TD. Chipping in on the ground for Betsy Layne, Brady Robinson rushed eight times for 40 yards.

Carter Parsons added Betsy Layne's other rushing TD. Through the air, Parsons completed eight of eight of 18 passes for 94 yards.

Robinson led the Bobcats in receiving, making seven receptions for 96 yards.

Music recorded a game-high 13 tackles for the Bobcats. Behind Music, Jaxson Burchett registered 12 tackles.

Chipping in defensively for the Bobcats, Robinson, Mitchell Castle and Dakota Stumbo posted 11 tackles each.

Betsy Layne is scheduled to visit Paris for the first round of the Class A State Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 4.

Floyd Central was on the field for its final game in the 2022 high school football season. The Jaguars did not qualify for the Class 3A State Playoffs.