LOUISA — Floyd Central experienced heartbreak on the road as Lawrence County hit two three-point field goals in less than three seconds to win 63-60 on Friday, Jan. 20.

The Bulldogs and Jaguars battled in a 58th District boys' basketball game.

Following the loss, Floyd Central dropped to 11-7 overall and 2-2 in the 58th District.

Lawrence County improved to 12-8 overall and 3-1 in the district after claiming the thrilling win.

Will Lafferty stole an inbounds pass and connected on an off-balance three-point field goal attempt that he heaved at the buzzer to lift Lawrence County to the win.

Tying the game for Lawrence County prior to Lafferty's winning shot, Hayden Perry connected on a three-point field goal with 2.5 seconds remaining.

Perry led the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying a team-high 20 points.

Joining Perry in double figures for Lawrence County, Lafferty and Andrew Bloomfield scored 16 points apiece.

Finishing in single digits, Kaden Gillispie (seven points) and Blake Marcum (four points) provided Lawrence County's other scoring.

Floyd Central shot 40 percent (22 of 55) from the field in the district loss. The Jaguars shot 42.1 percent (eight of 19) from three-point range.

Floyd Central shot 72.7 percent (eight of 11) from the free-throw line.

Braden Moore led the Jaguars, scoring a team-high 13 points. In addition to Moore reaching double figures for Floyd Central, Brody Buck scored 12 points, Dawson Moore netted 11 points and Eric Burke, who pulled down eight rebounds, tallied 10 points.

Aiding Floyd Central in the district matchup, Ronnie Samons (six points), Dylan Boyd (four points) and Chris Spriggs (four points) provided the rest of the Jaguars' scoring.

Floyd Central absorbed the loss after edging Lawrence County 62-60 on its home court in Eastern one week earlier.