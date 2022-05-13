EASTERN — Determined Floyd Central outlasted Magoffin County 16-15 in a high-scoring high school baseball game on Monday, May 2.

Jacob Bentley pitched four innings in relief for the Jaguars and claimed the win. Bentley limited Magoffin County to two runs on three hits and three walks. The winning pitcher registered eight strikeouts.

Alex Hibbins started on the mound for the Hornets and took the loss. Hibbins pitched two and one-third innings, allowing seven runs on six hits and two walks.

Colin Litteral pitched in relief for the Hornets. Litteral allowed eight runs on six hits and two walks over four innings.

Kolten Crum started on the mound for Floyd Central and pitched one inning.

In addition to Bentley working from the mound, Dylan Mosley, Jace Martin and Grant Jenkins pitched in relief for the Jaguars

Floyd Central scored 16 runs on 15 hits. Bentley, Mosley and Wesley Prater provided three hits apiece for the Jaguars.

Crum, Cole Laferty and Nick Rackey delivered two hits apiece for host Floyd Central.

Contributing at the plate for the Jaguars, Max Martin, Jace Martin and Jenkins provided one hit each.

Prater tallied five RBIs, Bentley three RBIs and Mosley two RBIs.

Crum, Jenkins, Laferty, Rackey and Logan Meade each drove in one run for the Jaguars.

Magoffin County scored 15 runs on 10 hits.

Lucas Litteral, who has committed to Rend Lake College, led Magoffin County at the plate, delivering three hits and four RBIs. Contributing for Magoffin County at the plate, Hibbins and Shawn Salyer logged two hits apiece. Hibbins drilled two doubles.

Aiding the Hornets offensively, Ethan Salyer, Caleb Wilson and Ian McCarty provided one hit apiece.

Hibbins, Salyer and McCarty produced two RBIs each.

Chipping in offensively for Magoffin County, Kaden Back drove in one run.

Pike Central 6, Floyd Central 1

Pike Central managed to upend Floyd Central 6-1 in a high school baseball game on Thursday, May 5.

Ben Huffman earned the win on the mound for the Hawks. Huffman pitched a complete game, allowing one run on three hits while giving up two walks and recording nine strikeouts over seven innings.

Kolten Crum took the loss on the mound for the Jaguars. Working out of a starting role, Crum pitched four and one-third innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks while recording three strikeouts.

Jared Stanley went three for four at the plate to lead the Hawks. Following Stanley in Pike Central's offensive attack, Peyton Compton connected for two hits while Luke Thornsberry, Caleb Mouton, Zac Crum and Blake Hager contributed one hit apiece.

Crum delivered two RBIs while Compton, Thornsberry and Mouton each drove in one run.

Koen Reeves, Dylan Mosley and Grant Jenkins each pitched in relief for the Jaguars.

Jace Martin, Max Martin and Wesley Prater produced one hit apiece for the Jaguars. Martin doubled while Kolten Crum drove in Floyd Central's lone run.