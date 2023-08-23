PAINTSVILLE — Determined Floyd Central topped Paintsville 28-22 in a high school football season opener at Memorial Field on Friday, Aug. 18.

The Jaguars and Tigers battled throughout the season opener.

Floyd Central and Paintsville were tied 8-8 at halftime.

The Jaguars managed to exit the third quarter out in front 16-14.

Controlling the final quarter, Floyd Central held on to secure the win.

Floyd Central rushed 47 times for 262 yards and three TDs.

Jace Martin led Floyd Central on the ground, rushing 14 times for 119 yards and one TD.

Following Martin, BJ Petersen, Floyd Central's top returning rusher from 2022, took 19 carries for 88 yards and two TDs.

Behind Petersen in Floyd Central's ground attack, quarterback Colt Shelton rushed 12 times for 47 yards.

Making an impact through the air following his move from running back, Shelton completed three passes for 100 yards and one TD.

Picking up where he left off as Floyd Central's top passing target in 2022, leading receiver Brody Buck made two receptions for 75 yards and one TD.

Jacob Johnson recorded a team-high eight tackles for the Jaguars. Along with Johnson's defensive performance, Keithen Moore posted seven tackles and one interception. Moore picked off a pass from Paintsville quarterback Peyton Adams with 1:01 remaining in the game to seal Floyd Central's win.

"I'm extremely proud of our team," said Floyd Central Coach Shawn Hager. "They played hard and battled all four quarters. One of our best players was injured and the players stepped up for him. It was a great team effort."

Floyd Central is scheduled to visit Leslie County on Friday, Aug. 25.