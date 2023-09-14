EASTERN — Overcoming a deficit late, Floyd Central scored from one yard out in the final seconds to edge visiting West Carter 28-27 in a non-district game on Friday, Sept. 8.

Floyd Central scored first and led 8-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Remaining out in front midway through the matchup, Floyd Central clung to a 14-12 lead at halftime.

But West Carter battled back to lead. The Comets led 20-14 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

West Carter managed to lead 27-14 in the fourth quarter before Floyd Central mounted a comeback.

Finishing strong, Floyd Central doubled up West Carter 14-7 in the fourth quarter to claim the win.

"It was a great win for our program," said Floyd Central Coach Shawn Hager. "We were down by two TDs in the second half and our kids fought to the last second. I am very proud of them. We have fought injuries from the very first game of the season and we just keep fighting on."

Floyd Central rushed 37 times for 211 yards and two TDs. BJ Petersen remained Floyd Central's leading rusher. Petersen rushed 13 times for 116 yards and one TD in Floyd Central's come-from-behind win.

Quarterback Colton Shelton followed Petersen's rushing performance for the Jaguars. Shelton, who scored the game-winning TD from the one-yard line in the final seconds, rushed 13 times for 53 yards and one TD.

Chipping in on the ground for Floyd Central, Drake Pryor and Tommy Rogers combined to rush 11 times for 42 yards.

Shelton led Floyd Central through the air, completing 11 passes for 184 yards and two TDs.

Brody Buck paced Floyd Central in receiving. Buck reeled in five receptions for 103 yards and one TD.

Shelton completed three or more passes to three different receivers.

Showing his versatility, Petersen hauled in four receptions for 63 yards and one TD.

Another Floyd Central receiver, Marvin McDonald, added three receptions for 25 yards.

Defensively for Floyd Central, Jordan Sammons recorded a team-high eight tackles.

Ranking second in tackles for the Jaguars, Petersen, Pryor and Jacob Johnson added six stops apiece.

Petersen and McDonald each recorded one interception for the Jaguars.

West Carter rushed 35 times for 280 yards and four TDs in a short effort.

Dwaylon Dean led the Comets, rushing 31 times for 269 yards and three TDs.

Quarterback Hayden Hall, who completed three passes for 74 yards and was intercepted once, added one rushing TD in West Carter's loss.

Floyd Central is scheduled to visit county rival Betsy Layne on Friday, Sept. 15.