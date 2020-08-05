Floyd Central has released its revised schedule for the 2020 high school football season.
The Jaguars are scheduled to face opponents on the road in the first four weeks of the upcoming campaign before ending the season with five straight home matchups.
Floyd Central is scheduled to kick off the 2020 high school football season at former Class A champion Hazard on September 11. Shawn Hager-coached Floyd Central has away games scheduled versus Hazard (Sept. 11), Prestonsburg (Sept. 18), Pike County Central (Sept. 25) and Belfry (Oct. 2).
The Jaguars are slated to host Class 3A, District 8 counterpart Magoffin County for a home opener on October 9. Floyd Central has home games scheduled versus Magoffin County (Oct. 9), Powell County (Oct. 16), Lawrence County (Oct. 23), Letcher County Central (Oct. 30) and South Laurel (Nov. 6).
Heading into the 2020 high school football season, Floyd Central is ranked 24th in the CalPreps.com Preseason Class 3A Rankings.
After falling to Belfry in the opening round of the 2019 Class 3A State Football Playoffs, Floyd Central concluded the 2019 season 3-8. The Jaguars notched wins over Knott County Central, Prestonsburg and Lawrence County during the 2019 high school football regular-season. Floyd Central dropped 2019 regular-season games to Clay County, North Laurel, Hazard, Pike County Central, Belfry, Lawrence County and Letcher County Central.
The Jaguars’ revised 2020 schedule follows.
Floyd Central High School
Football 2020 Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Sept. 11
|at Hazard
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 18
|at Prestonsburg
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 25
|at Pike Central
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 2
|at Belfry
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 9
|Magoffin County
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 16
|Powell County
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 23
|Lawrence County
|7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 30
|Letcher Central
|7:30 p.m.
|Nov. 6
|South Laurel
|7:30 p.m.
