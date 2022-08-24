EASTERN — Floyd Central pushed but visiting Paintsville held on to defeat the Jaguars 21-14 in a high school football season opener on Friday, Aug. 19.

Thriving after the intermission period, Floyd Central showed improvement in the season opener.

Floyd Central trailed 14-0 at halftime, then challenged newfound rival Paintsville throughout the second half.

Senior running back Harris Phelps paced Paintsville in the win, rushing for 165 yards and all three of the Tigers' TDs.

Senior quarterback Max Martin led the Jaguars, completing 11 of 16 passes for 203 yards and two TDs. Martin threw one interception.

The Floyd Central signal caller completed multiple passes to three different receivers.

BJ Petersen emerged as Floyd Central's leading receiver, hauling in five receptions for 79 yards and one TD.

Following Petersen, Blake Adams reeled in five receptions for 60 yards and one TD.

Another reliable receiver in the Jaguars' offensive attack, Brody Buck made two catches for 58 yards.

On the ground, Floyd Central rushed 29 times for 92 yards. Together, Martin and Adams rushed 17 times for 69 yards.

Jacob Johnson paced Floyd Central defensively, recording 12 tackles. Delivering both offensively and defensively for the Jaguars, Petersen recorded 20 tackles and one interception.

Aiding the Jaguars' defensive effort, Landon Castle posted seven tackles.

Floyd Central is scheduled to host Pike County Central on Friday, Aug. 26. Kickoff for the Floyd Central-Perry County Central football game is set for 7:30 p.m.