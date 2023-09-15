OWENSBORO — Section 8 Champion Floyd Central split two matches in the 2A Volleyball State Tournament.
Taylor County shut out Floyd Central 3-0 in the opening round of the 2A Volleyball State Tournament on Friday, Sept. 8.
Winning its second match in the 2A Volleyball State Tournament, Floyd Central blanked Greenup County 2-0 on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Taylor County 3, Floyd Central 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-17): Floyd Central couldn't battle back from behind as Taylor County prevailed 3-0 in the 2A Volleyball State Tournament on Friday, Sept. 8.
Emma Bailey (5 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs), Kendyll Hall (4 digs), Jadyn Hall (7 kills, 1 block, 14 digs, 3 service aces), Abigail Johnson (1 kill, 2 blocks), Layla Petersen (3 kills, 18 assists, 6 digs, 1 service ace), Jerrilynn Hatfield (1 kill, 20 digs), Chloe Howard (1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig), Slone Akers (3 kills, 4 digs), Carleigh Frazier (1 dig), Caidence Lafferty (2 assists, 2 digs) and Macie Clark (1 kill) each contributed for Floyd Central in the tournament match.
Floyd Central 2, Greenup County 0 (25-22, 25-15): Bouncing back after a loss, Floyd Central shut out Greenup County 2-0 in the 2A Volleyball State Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Jadyn Hall (5 kills, 1 assist, 15 digs), Emma Bailey (7 kills, 4 blocks, 1 assist, 2 digs), Kendyll Hall (5 digs), Abigail Johnson (1 kill, 4 blocks, 2 digs), Caidence Lafferty (7 assists, 5 digs, 2 service aces), Slone Akers (4 kills, 2 digs, 1 service ace), Jerrilynn Hatfield (1 assist, 12 digs, 3 service aces), Macie Clark (1 kill, 1 block, 3 digs), Chloe Howard (1 kill, 1 dig) and Lydia Wallace (7 assists, 2 digs) each delivered for Floyd Central in its win.