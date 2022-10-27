EASTERN — Floyd Central started strong but faltered as visiting Lawrence County pulled away to win 49-28 in a Class 3A, District 8 game on Friday, Oct. 21.

With the loss, Floyd Central to drop to 0-9 overall and 0-4 in Class 3A, District 8.

Lawrence County improved to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in Class 3A, District 8 with the win.

The Jaguars controlled the game early, outscoring Lawrence County 14-7 in the first quarter.

Floyd Central clung to a 21-14 lead late in the second quarter but couldn't remained ahead midway through the district game. Lawrence County reached the end zone with 1:25 remaining in the first half and added the PAT to tie the district game 21-21.

The frontrunner in Class 3A, District 8, Lawrence County outscored Floyd Central 21-7 in the third quarter to lead 42-28. The Bulldogs moved ahead with 9:39 remaining in the third period and never trailed again.

Thriving on the ground, Lawrence County rushed 37 times for 431 yards and six TDs.

Lawrence County featured three 100-yard rushers.

Cody Crum emerged as Lawrence County's leading rusher. Crum rushed 11 times for 177 yards and two TDs.

Ryan Marcum rushed 10 times for 123 yards and one TD for the Bulldogs,

Dylan Ferguson, who entered the district game as Lawrence County's top rusher in the 2022 season, rushed 12 times for 120 yards and three TDs.

Producing through the air in Lawrence County's victory, Talan Pollock completed three of four passes for 69 yards and one TD.

Logan Ratliff was Pollock's top target, hauling in two receptions for 46 yards and one TD.

A two-way standout for the Bulldogs, Pollock provided an interception defensively.

Floyd Central rushed 45 times for 259 yards and four TDs. Sheston Johnson, Max Martin, Blake Adams and Colt Shelton each rushed for one TD in the Jaguars' loss.

Martin led Floyd Central on the ground, rushing 12 times for 83 yards and one TD.

Following Martin on the ground for the Jaguars, Adams rushed 15 times for 71 yards and one TD.

Brody Buck and Will Wells combined to pace Floyd Central defensively, recording seven tackles apiece for the Jaguars.

Floyd Central is scheduled to visit Betsy Layne for its final game in the 2022 high school football season on Friday, Oct. 28.