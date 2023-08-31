HYDEN — Floyd Central slipped into the loss column as Leslie County pulled away to win 36-14 on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The Jaguars and Eagles met in a non-district game.

Floyd Central was limited after multiple starters were sidelined during the game.

Leslie County, which dropped its season opener to Prestonsburg, scored first and never trailed.

The Eagles led 8-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Leslie County added to its advantage in the second quarter to lead 21-6 at halftime.

Remaining out in front, Leslie County led 29-14 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

Leslie County used a balanced offensive attack to claim the win.

Quarterback Landry Collett led Leslie County through the air, completing 11 of 17 passes for 2411 yards and three TDs.

Dalton Baker emerged as Collett's top target, hauling in five receptions for 135 yards and two TDs.

Dalton Maggard paced Leslie County on the ground, rushing 12 times for 175 yards and two TDs. Aiding Leslie County through the air, Maggard reeled in two receptions for 45 yards and one TD.

Bryce Pugh recorded a game-high 12 tackles for the Eagles. Following Pugh in the defensive category for Leslie County, Caden Caldwell posted 10 tackles.

Making an impact in the secondary, Jayden Hacker and Rylan Simpson each recorded one interception for the Eagles.

The Jaguars rushed 33 times for 121 yards and one TD. Pacing Floyd Central on the ground, BJ Peterson rushed 14 times for 99 yards.

Ranking as Floyd Central's second-leading rusher, Drake Pryor rushed nine times for 39 yards.

Tommy Rogers scored Floyd Central's lone rushing TD in the game.

Limited through the air, Floyd Central was held to eight passing yards.

Defensively for the Jaguars, Pryor returned a fumble 15 yards to the endzone.

Petersen recorded a team-high nine tackles for the Jaguars while Jacob Johnson added seven tackles.

Floyd Central is scheduled to host Powell County for its home opener at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.