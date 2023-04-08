EASTERN — Floyd Central swept Betsy Layne in the two teams' annual 58th District baseball series.

The Jaguars held the Bobcats to one run in two games. However, Betsy Layne continued to show improvement.

Floyd Central 3, Betsy Layne 0: Behind a four-hit shutout from pitcher Jacob Bentley, Floyd Central blanked visiting Betsy Layne 3-0 in a 58th District baseball game on Monday, March 27.

Floyd Central moved ahead during its opening at-bat and managed to hold Betsy Layne scoreless throughout the district game.

Bentley pitched a complete game, recording 13 strikeouts in seven innings.

Keaton Brown pitched a complete game for Betsy Layne and took the loss. Brown allowed three runs on nine hits while recording two strikeouts.

Max Martin led Floyd Central at the plate, finishing three-for-three with one RBI. Additional players throughout Floyd Central's lineup contributed offensively. Bentley (one hit, one RBI), Jace Martin (one hit), Nick Rackey (one hit), Logan Moore (one hit, one RBI), Logan Meade (one hit) and Dylan Mosley (one hit) each delivered at the plate for the Jaguars. Providing an extra-base hit for Floyd Central, Mosley doubled.

Brown, Brady Hall, Cody Smith and Andrew Kidd recorded one hit apiece for Betsy Layne in the district matchup.

Floyd Central 9, Betsy Layne 1: Visiting Floyd Central pulled away to beat Betsy Layne 9-1 in a 58th District baseball game on Tuesday, March 28.

Floyd Central starting pitcher Logan Moore claimed the win. Moore pitched four scoreless innings, recording four strikeouts.

Dylan Mosley closed the game out on the mound for Floyd Central, allowing one run while recording six strikeouts in three innings.

Byron Tackett started on the mound for Betsy Layne and took the loss. Tackett pitched three innings, allowing six runs on seven hits while recording three strikeouts.

Brady Hall pitched four innings in relief for Betsy Layne, allowing three runs on five hits. Hall recorded six strikeouts.

Moore (two hits, one RBI), Mosley (one hit), Max Martin (three hits, two RBIs), Nick Rackey (three hits, one RBI), Jace Martin (one hit), Kolten Crum (one hit) and Jacob Bentley (one RBI) each produced offensively for the Jaguars.

Tackett (one hit, one RBI), Keaton Brown (two hits), Carter Parsons (two hits) and Jacob Newsome (one hit) each chipped in at the plate for the Bobcats.