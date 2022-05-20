EASTERN — Ending the regular season in the win column, Floyd Central swept a high school baseball doubleheader from Martin County on Saturday, May 14.

Floyd Central 10, Martin County 7

Floyd Central held on to defeat visiting Martin County 10-7 on Saturday, May 14.

Pitching in relief, Wesley Prater earned the win on the mound for the Jaguars. Prater pitched three and 2/3 innings, allowing only one hit and two walks.

Kolten Crum pitched one inning for the Jaguars and claimed the save.

Brody Howell started on the mound for Cardinals and suffered the loss.

Jace Martin (two hits, one RBI), Max Martin (two hits), Logan Meade (one hit, two RBIs), Jacob Bentley (one hit, two RBIs), Grant Jenkins (one hit) and Nick Rackey (one RBI) each contributed offensively for Floyd Central in the win.

Bentley homered in the Jaguars' victory.

Howell (one hit), Chase Moore (two hits, one RBI), Dawson Mills (one hit, two RBIs), Evan Crum (one hit, one RBI), Damian Cheek (one hit, one RBI), Aidan Horn (one hit, one RBI), Dennison Davis (one hit), Chase Stacy (one hit) and Greyden Proctor (one hit) produced at the plate for Martin County in the setback.

Floyd Central 17, Martin County 7

(5 innings)

Floyd Central pulled away to defeat Martin County 17-7 in five innings in a high school baseball game on Saturday, May 14.

Grant Jenkins started on the mound for the Jaguars and claimed the win. Jenkins pitched three innings, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk.

Dylan Mosley notched the save for the Jaguars. Mosley pitched two innings, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk, while recording one strikeout.

Chase Stacy started on the mound for the Cardinals. Stacy pitched two innings, allowing two runs on two hits.

Floyd Central scored 17 runs on 14 hits. Mosley (one hit, one RBI), Nick Rackey (four hits, two RBIs), Cole Laferty (two hits, four RBIs), Wesley Prater (two hits, three RBIs), Jacob Bentley (two hits, two RBIs), Logan Meade (one hit, one RBI), Max Martin (one hit), Jace Martin (one hit) and Kolten Crum (one RBI) delivered for Floyd Central at the plate.

Bentley belted two home runs for the Jaguars in the victory.

Martin County's offensive effort consisted of Stacy (one hit, one RBI), Greyden Proctor (one hit, one RBI), Evan Crum (two hits), Dawson Mills (one hit, one RBI), Brody Howell (one hit, one RBI) and Chase Preece (one hit).